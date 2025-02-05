Apple's new M5 chip enters mass production: for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro successor

Apple has reportedly started mass production of its next-gen M5 processor: will power new MacBook Pros, iPad Pros, and new Vision Pro successor.

Apple has kicked off mass production of its next-gen M5 processor, which will power next-generation MacBook Pro laptops, new iPad Pros, and a Vision Pro successor.

In a new report from ETNews, we're learning that mass production of Apple's next-gen M5 has begun, with the outlet reporting: "Apple has started mass production of the next-generation semiconductor chip 'M5'. It is a semiconductor installed in Apple's core products such as the Mac series and iPad. It is understood that Apple has introduced new process technology to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) performance".

Apple's new M5 chip will be used in 2025 models of the company's new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. We should expect huge improvements in Apple Intelligence, which has been a limped launch to say the least, with 9to5Mac reporting that one of the biggest upgrades to the Vision Pro successor will be the M5 processor (over the M2 chip used in the current Vision Pro).

Apple's new Vision Pro powered by the M5 processor should make for a huge upgrade, as the M2-powered Vision Pro isn't AI-capable. The M2 processor isn't fast enough to handle running -- simultaneously -- visionOS processors and Apple Intelligence at the same time, but the new M5 processor inside of the Apple Vision Pro successor won't e a problem. Hardware-wise, the M5-powered Vision Pro will be the same, but the chip inside will open up a new world of possibilities for the company's mixed-reality headset

In the M5 family, Apple is expected to unleash the M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra processors. The company is reportedly using TMSC's new N3P process node and server-grade SoIC advanced packaging.