CPU, APU & Chipsets

Apple's new M5 chip enters mass production: for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro successor

Apple has reportedly started mass production of its next-gen M5 processor: will power new MacBook Pros, iPad Pros, and new Vision Pro successor.

Apple's new M5 chip enters mass production: for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro successor
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple has begun mass production of its M5 processor, set to power future MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro models. The M5 chip, using TSMC's N3P process and advanced packaging, promises enhanced AI performance. It will replace the M2 chip, significantly upgrading the Vision Pro's capabilities.

Apple has kicked off mass production of its next-gen M5 processor, which will power next-generation MacBook Pro laptops, new iPad Pros, and a Vision Pro successor.

Apple's new M5 chip enters mass production: for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro successor 04
2

In a new report from ETNews, we're learning that mass production of Apple's next-gen M5 has begun, with the outlet reporting: "Apple has started mass production of the next-generation semiconductor chip 'M5'. It is a semiconductor installed in Apple's core products such as the Mac series and iPad. It is understood that Apple has introduced new process technology to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) performance".

Apple's new M5 chip will be used in 2025 models of the company's new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. We should expect huge improvements in Apple Intelligence, which has been a limped launch to say the least, with 9to5Mac reporting that one of the biggest upgrades to the Vision Pro successor will be the M5 processor (over the M2 chip used in the current Vision Pro).

Apple's new Vision Pro powered by the M5 processor should make for a huge upgrade, as the M2-powered Vision Pro isn't AI-capable. The M2 processor isn't fast enough to handle running -- simultaneously -- visionOS processors and Apple Intelligence at the same time, but the new M5 processor inside of the Apple Vision Pro successor won't e a problem. Hardware-wise, the M5-powered Vision Pro will be the same, but the chip inside will open up a new world of possibilities for the company's mixed-reality headset

In the M5 family, Apple is expected to unleash the M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra processors. The company is reportedly using TMSC's new N3P process node and server-grade SoIC advanced packaging.

NEWS SOURCES:etnews.com, 9to5mac.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

