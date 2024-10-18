Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion has had its release date revealed by Australian and New Zealand retailers that have posted it as a listing.

Xbox has officially revealed the release date for Alan Wake 2's upcoming DLC "The Lake House" during the Xbox Partner Event.

Xbox has detailed the announcement in a new blog post. Alan Wake 2: The Lake House DLC will be coming to fans on October 22 and will take players to the Lake House, a research station located in Cauldron Lake. Xbox teases players in the blog post by describing the upcoming DLC is a "true survival horror experience," but will also be opening many more doors into the "wider Remedy Connected Universe." Moreover, Xbox writes that players will likely be left with more questions than answers.

Popular Popular Now: Microsoft announces new version of world's most popular OS despite its looming death

As for Alan Wake 2, Xbox states that if you have finished that game, you will know that the events within it and the story are self-contained, which has left the developers in a unique but challenging position - should the expansion add story before or after the events of the main game? Remedy chose to add to the story in an unexpected way, and according to the blog post, the expansion doesn't impact the story of Alan Wake 2 as the events of the DLC have already occurred by the time the events of Alan Wake 2 take place.

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

9

"When we originally came up with the concepts for [first expansion] Night Springs and The Lake House, we knew that they would be quite different tonally," adds Game Director, Kyle Rowley. "Night Springs episodes were all about these kind of crazy 'What If?' scenarios where we could explore some rather unique ideas that were sometimes quite a dramatic tonal shift from the main experience in Alan Wake 2. With The Lake House, we wanted to again lean into the horror side of things."

9

9

9

9