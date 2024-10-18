All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 56 - PAX Australia Round-Up, NVIDIA's PC Gaming Handheld, and more
Gaming

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion has had its release date revealed by Australian and New Zealand retailers that have posted it as a listing.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Xbox has officially revealed the release date for Alan Wake 2's upcoming DLC "The Lake House" during the Xbox Partner Event.

Xbox has detailed the announcement in a new blog post. Alan Wake 2: The Lake House DLC will be coming to fans on October 22 and will take players to the Lake House, a research station located in Cauldron Lake. Xbox teases players in the blog post by describing the upcoming DLC is a "true survival horror experience," but will also be opening many more doors into the "wider Remedy Connected Universe." Moreover, Xbox writes that players will likely be left with more questions than answers.

As for Alan Wake 2, Xbox states that if you have finished that game, you will know that the events within it and the story are self-contained, which has left the developers in a unique but challenging position - should the expansion add story before or after the events of the main game? Remedy chose to add to the story in an unexpected way, and according to the blog post, the expansion doesn't impact the story of Alan Wake 2 as the events of the DLC have already occurred by the time the events of Alan Wake 2 take place.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer 65165
9
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer 65115665
9

"When we originally came up with the concepts for [first expansion] Night Springs and The Lake House, we knew that they would be quite different tonally," adds Game Director, Kyle Rowley. "Night Springs episodes were all about these kind of crazy 'What If?' scenarios where we could explore some rather unique ideas that were sometimes quite a dramatic tonal shift from the main experience in Alan Wake 2. With The Lake House, we wanted to again lean into the horror side of things."

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer 561561651
9
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer 56156156
9
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer 5615165
9
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer 56115156
9
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion release date confirmed in new launch trailer 51561156
9
Photo of the product for sale

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy??'Con

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$225.95
$229.93$279.99$221.71
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2024 at 8:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:news.xbox.com, x.com, eurogamer.net

Junior Editor

Email Jak ConnorFollow Jak Connor on XFollow Jak Connor on LinkedIn

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles