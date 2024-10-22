All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

200 semiconductor engineers working for Samsung applied for jobs with rival SK hynix

Hundreds of Samsung semidonductor engineers apply for jobs at South Korean rival, SK hynix, with a growing concern of Samsung's chip business.

200 semiconductor engineers working for Samsung applied for jobs with rival SK hynix
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Samsung is in a downward spiral with its semiconductor department, with rumors that 200 semiconductor engineers working for Samsung applied for jobs with South Korean memory rival SK hynix.

200 semiconductor engineers working for Samsung applied for jobs with rival SK hynix 63
2

In a new report from TheElec, sources of the outlet said that in a recent SK hynix job posting the company was looking for 3 experienced etching engineers... but 200 engineers that are currenty working at Samsung applied for the gig at SK hynix.

TheElec's sources said that "this means that most of Samsung's engineers working in its fab lines that qualified for the job applied" adding that the information was shared "widely in the industry as it was highly unusual for so many Samsung applicants to do so".

Engineers without much experience working for Samsung have been transferring to SK hynix, which TheElec points out "runs a program that recruits chip engineers with less than five years of experience". This program is called "Junior Talent" and has been previously offered to those with less than 3 years of experience, but SK hynix expanded the program to 5 years of experience, and counting Master's and PhD studies as experience.

Not only that, but TheElec's sources said that after SK hynix expanded the program, "those applying for the program from Samsung surged".

NEWS SOURCE:thelec.net

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

