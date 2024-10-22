200 semiconductor engineers working for Samsung applied for jobs with rival SK hynix

Samsung is in a downward spiral with its semiconductor department, with rumors that 200 semiconductor engineers working for Samsung applied for jobs with South Korean memory rival SK hynix.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from TheElec, sources of the outlet said that in a recent SK hynix job posting the company was looking for 3 experienced etching engineers... but 200 engineers that are currenty working at Samsung applied for the gig at SK hynix.

Popular Popular Now: Intel Arc Battlemage GPU leaks: AIBs have 'almost ZERO desire to gamble on Arc' again

TheElec's sources said that "this means that most of Samsung's engineers working in its fab lines that qualified for the job applied" adding that the information was shared "widely in the industry as it was highly unusual for so many Samsung applicants to do so".

Engineers without much experience working for Samsung have been transferring to SK hynix, which TheElec points out "runs a program that recruits chip engineers with less than five years of experience". This program is called "Junior Talent" and has been previously offered to those with less than 3 years of experience, but SK hynix expanded the program to 5 years of experience, and counting Master's and PhD studies as experience.

Not only that, but TheElec's sources said that after SK hynix expanded the program, "those applying for the program from Samsung surged".