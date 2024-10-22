200 semiconductor engineers working for Samsung applied for jobs with rival SK hynix

Samsung is in a downward spiral with its semiconductor department, with rumors that 200 semiconductor engineers working for Samsung applied for jobs with South Korean memory rival SK hynix.
In a new report from TheElec, sources of the outlet said that in a recent SK hynix job posting the company was looking for 3 experienced etching engineers... but 200 engineers that are currenty working at Samsung applied for the gig at SK hynix.
TheElec's sources said that "this means that most of Samsung's engineers working in its fab lines that qualified for the job applied" adding that the information was shared "widely in the industry as it was highly unusual for so many Samsung applicants to do so".
- Read more: SK hynix board approves 'world's largest mega fab complex'
- Read more: SK hynix looking for semiconductor engineers: HBM, FinFET experts
- Read more: SK hynix: $74.6B on memory business, $58B for AI, semiconductors
- Read more: South Korea announces plan to dominate global semiconductor market
- Read more: Samsung reportedly ahead of TSMC with next-gen panel-level packaging tech
- Read more: South Korea lawmaker submits 'All-Out War' strategy in new semiconductor bill
- Read more: Samsung's semiconductor business gets a new CEO as it bleeds market share to SK hynix
Engineers without much experience working for Samsung have been transferring to SK hynix, which TheElec points out "runs a program that recruits chip engineers with less than five years of experience". This program is called "Junior Talent" and has been previously offered to those with less than 3 years of experience, but SK hynix expanded the program to 5 years of experience, and counting Master's and PhD studies as experience.
Not only that, but TheElec's sources said that after SK hynix expanded the program, "those applying for the program from Samsung surged".