Samsung offered HBM3E for NVIDIA H20 AI GPU at prices 20-30% lower than competitor SK hynix

TL;DR: Samsung offers its 12-layer HBM3E memory for NVIDIA's H20 AI GPU in China at prices 20-30% lower than SK hynix, aiming to disrupt the high-bandwidth memory market. Pending NVIDIA's quality approval, Samsung's competitive pricing could reshape HBM supply dynamics and boost its semiconductor business in 2026.

Samsung has reportedly offered its HBM3E memory for NVIDIA's tweaked H20 AI GPU for China, at prices 20-30% lower than South Korean memory rival SK hynix according to new reports.

In a new report from South Korean outlet SEdaily picked up by @Jukanrosleve on X, it's reported that: "at the end of this month, Samsung's 12-layer HBM3E product is also expected to pass NVIDIA's quality test and begin delivery. Industry observers believe that ongoing deadlock in supply and price negotiations between NVIDIA and SK hynix is due to Samsung's imminent delivery".

The article continues: "recently, NVIDIA received approval to export its low-spec H20, developed for China, under the condition of paying 15% of sales to the US government. Samsung is reported to have proposed an HBM3E supply price for the H20 that is 20-30% lower than SK hynix. Accordingly, NVIDIA is insisting on confirming the quality of Samsung's HBM3E and HBM4 before finalizing price agreements with SK hynix".

An industry source commented: "NVIDIA wants to enhance its bargaining power in the HBM market, while Samsung wants to secure new supply -- this could be a win-win. Chairman Lee and CEO Huang likely discussed many issues to resolve this matter during their meeting".

We recently reported that SK hynix was "drastically" raising the cost of its next-gen HBM4 memory supply, in something that's being referred to as a "war of nerves" with NVIDIA. If Samsung is offering up to 30% cheaper prices, and more importantly, gets verified by NVIDIA for its HBM to be used on AI GPUs (and can mass produce them quick enough), then things are going to rapidly change for its HBM business in 2026.