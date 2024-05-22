Samsung's semiconductor business gets a new CEO as it bleeds market share to SK hynix

Samsung has announced the new Head of Device Solutions Division, part of Samsung's semiconductor business, with Young Hyun Jun taking over.

Jun will be officially named President and CEO of Samsung once the approval from the board of directors and shareholders comes through. Remember, Samsung has a dual-CEO system, with one CEO looking after the semiconductor business, and the other looking after other device experiences (displays, phones, etc).

Jun has a big task ahead of him, with his primary objective to Samsung is to "strengthen its competitiveness amid an uncertain global business environment". Jun replaces Samsung President Kyehyun Kyung, leaving his previous role at the Future Business Division.

As for the previous Samsung CEO, Kyehyun Kyung is "expected to focus on finding new growth opportunities based on his experience leading the semiconductor business," according to press released issued by Samsung.

Samsung explained in a press release:

Samsung Electronics today announced that Young Hyun Jun was named as the new Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division to lead the Company's semiconductor business and strengthen its competitiveness amid an uncertain global business environment.

Vice Chairman Jun, who has extensive experience in the semiconductor and battery businesses, joined Samsung Electronics in 2000 and worked in DRAM and Flash memory development as well as in strategic marketing. Jun became Head of the Memory Business in 2014 and CEO of Samsung SDI in 2017, before leading the Future Business Division in 2024.

President Kyehyun Kyung, who has been leading the DS Division, will become the Head of the Future Business Division as well as the Head of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT). He is expected to focus on finding new growth opportunities based on his experience leading the semiconductor business.

