SK hynix board approves Yongin Semiconductor Cluster: the 'world's largest mega fab complex'

SK hynix announced that its board has approved its Yongin Semiconductor Cluster investment plan, which will be home to the "world's largest mega fab complex". Check it out:

The South Korean memory giant has approved 9.4 trillion won in building the first fab and business facilities at its new Yongin Semiconductor Cluster, with SK hynix designs to start construction of its first fab to be built in the Yongin cluster in March 2025, and have it complete by May 2027.

SK hynix says it will make every effort to build the fab to lay the foundation for the company's future growth and respond to the rapidly increasing demand for AI memory semiconductors. The new Yongin Semiconductor Cluster will be built on a huge 4.15 million square meter site in Wonsam-myeon, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and is currently under site preparation and infrastructure construction.

SK hynix will build 4 state-of-the-art fabs that will produce next-generation semiconductors and a semiconductor cooperation complex with more than 50 small local companies. After SK hynix is finished with the construction of its first fab, the South Korean memory giant will complete the remaining 3 fabs sequentially to grow the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster into a "global AI semiconductor production base".

Vice President Kim Young-sik, Head of Manufacturing Technology at SK hynix, said: "The Yongin Cluster will be the foundation for SK hynix's mid- to long-term growth and a place for innovation and co-prosperity that we are creating with our partners. We want to contribute to revitalizing the national economy by successfully completing the large-scale industrial complex and dramatically enhancing Korea's semiconductor technology and ecosystem competitiveness".