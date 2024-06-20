South Korea lawmaker submits 'All-Out War' strategy in new special semiconductor bill

South Korean lawmaker and former Samsung Electronics president Ko Dong-jim has tabled a special bill to establish and support a government-level semiconductor industry strategy that has been referred to as an "All-Out War" for South Korea and the semiconductor industry.

Ko Dong-jim is a lawmaker from the People Power Party in South Korea, Ko submitted to the National Assembly the "Special Art on Enhancing the Competitiveness of the Semiconductor Industry," which includes an establishment of a "Presidential Semiconductor Industry Competitiveness Enhancement Committee".

The "All-Out War" bill for the semiconductor industry was picked up by Business Korea, which reports that the proposed legislation aims to centralize the semiconductor industry regulations through the future committee, and fast-tracking for expedited permits.

This would include rapid electric and water infrastructure construction under South Korean government responsibility, a legal plan to boost semiconductor competitiveness every 5 years, designation and development of semiconductor clusters, and government subsidies supporting production facilities and infrastructure.

Ko's "All-Out War" semiconductor bill would mandate both national and local South Korean governments to proactively install industry infrastructure facilities including electricity and water supply to ensure smooth operation of semiconductor clusters, and also take on all of the associated costs. For stable electricity -- and these semiconductor facilities use a LOT of power -- the South Korean government would be re quired to mandatorily include national power network installation and expansion for the semiconductor industry under the "Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand".

Lawmaker Ko said: "In the semiconductor industry, speed and timing are of the essence. It's time for all sectors-large corporations, medium-sized enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses-and the government to join as 'one team' and launch an all-out war on this critical industry. Through this special law, I hope our country can establish semiconductor sovereignty and continue to evolve into an economic powerhouse".