Half-Life 3 will be a Steam Machine launch title says journalist, Valve aiming for Spring 2026

Half-Life 3 is reportedly a Steam Machine launch title, with Valve aiming for a spring 2026 release according to the latest reports.

Valve unleashing its new Steam gaming hardware and having the mythical Half-Life 3 as a launch title is something I've said for a while now, even penning a piece that was titled "Valve's new Steam gaming hardware could see Half-Life 3 as a system seller" and that it would beat Rockstar to the punch from launching Grand Theft Auto 6 (hopefully) in 2026.

In a new episode of the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, journalist Mike Straw gave us an update on Half-Life 3, saying that his sources teased Valve is holding the announcement back because of the current RAM pricing debacle, as it would affect the release of the Steam Machine.

Half-Life 3 being a launch title on Valve's premier gaming hardware has things pending on the Steam Machine launching well (which I'm confident it will, especially with HL3 alongside its launch) and most important: the price. Valve doesn't want to reveal Half-Life 3, release it, and then wait months for the Steam Machine... it will launch all in spring 2026 at the same time.

Straw said: "I wanted to just give an update on things. People have asked. I have been told a date. I wasn't going to report that date because they weren't 100% confident in that date. That date has sailed past. So, there's a reason I didn't report it. Every date from every journalist I've spoken with, every creator who follows it and has dug, every single date that they were told has passed. [...] Now, everything I have, everybody I talked to, is still adamant that Half-Life 3 will be a launch title for the Steam Machine".

He continued: "There is a concern, however, that they haven't made a decision on price, which is holding back the announcement of anything else. The reason is because of PC RAM prices. They're up 200%, 300%, 500% of what they were in October, and it's only getting worse. The window that I was told was Spring 2026, for the Steam Machine, for the Steam Frame, for the Steam Controller, for Half-Life 3. [...] At the end of the day, the game is real. There's no denying it. It's just a when and not if at this point. All the signs pointed to it being announced in December. Then everything hit the fan, and I think it was a case of that concern. The Steam Machine was supposed to be Q1, like the end of Q1 2026, but I'm starting to wonder if that hardware's going to be pushed out".

He added: "I can tell you the people I spoke to about this game, they're not these run-of-the-mill sources that haven't gotten me information before. They're the same sources that have given me details on Madden. A couple of them are the same sources that have given me details on The Lord of the Rings game that is in development that I reported on. They're not random, like, one-off people, and they're still adamant that Half-Life 3 is coming in the Spring".

Half-Life 3 isn't just going to be "some" release from Valve, it will be the culmination of 20+ years of its technologies, without the scrutiny and control of a massive multi-billion-dollar conglomerate. That's why the Steam hardware release is much bigger than what it looks like on the surface, and the key to that is a gigantic unveiling and imminent launch of Half-Life 3 seemingly out of nowhere.

Unless you've been following the leaks lately, which have been all but screaming leak after leak about Half-Life 3, and that Valve were closer than anyone thought about revealing it.