GIGABYTE launches Thunderbolts 5 AIC with Thunderbolt 5 ports with Gen4 interface

GIGABYTE intros its first Thunderbolt 5 add-in card (AIC) with the introduction of the Thunderbolts 5: Gen4 card with up to 100W USB-PD charging.

GIGABYTE has just silently released its first Thunderbolt 5 add-in card (AIC) with the introduction of Thunderbolts 5, yeah... what an original name.

Inside, there's nothing much going on that differentiates Thunderbolts 5 from a regular Thunderbolt 4 card except that we have 3 x Mini DisplayPort inputs, and two USB Type-C outputs with up to 100W USB-PD charging thanks to the 6-pin PCIe power connector giving the GIGABYTE Thunderbolts 5 AIC some more juice.

GIGABYTE is tapping Intel's new JHL9580 "Barlow Ridge" controller, with native support for DisplayPort 2.1 and support of resolutions of up to 8K 60Hz, and data speeds of 80Gbps or a blistering 120Gbps in asymmetric mode. Intel's new JHL9580 controller uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, which matches ASMedia's new ASM4242 USB4 host controller, and a big upgrade from the PCIe 3.0 support on Intel's former Thunderbolt 4 controllers.

Intel's new JHL9540 uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface with DP2.1 support, but at lower speeds, while both of the new Barlow Ridge controllers also support USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) which is something that previous Thunderbolt controllers didn't.

GIGABYTE Thunderbolts 5 AIC key features: