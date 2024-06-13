Massive Epic Games Store leak reveals unannounced PC games from Square, Sony, Bethesda

Final Fantasy 9 Remake, the original Red Dead Redemption, The Last of Us Part 2, and more PC games have leaked via the Epic Games Store.

You've probably heard of third-party Steam tools like SteamDB, which can access data from the platform to present stats on games. Well, with similar third-party access provided by Epic Games for the Epic Games Store, a third-party tool called EpicDB (naturally) was able to access and scrape a database to reveal several unannounced games from publishers and developers like Sony, Square Enix, Sega, and Bethesda.

Final Fantasy IX Remake from Square Enix leaked via Epic Games Store library listing.

Epic has since updated its third-party tools so they can no longer scrape info from unpublished or unreleased titles from the Epic Games Store catalog, but not in time for PC gamers to go through all of the data and post some of the juiciest findings over on ResetEra.

Many of the unannounced projects and potential games are listed with codenames, but fans and internet sleuths were able to decipher a few. One of the more notable listings comes from Square Enix for a game called Momo, which is presumed to be a Final Fantasy 9 Remake thanks to pre-order bonuses like the Tetra Master Starter Pack giving it away.

Skobeloff is the upcoming PC port for Final Fantasy XVI, as folder listings feature the full title. However, two Square Enix codenames that popped up, Butterkaka and Yamane, remain a mystery. Here's a quick rundown of the games leaked via the Epic Games Store database, with publisher info.

Planet Coaster 2 (Frontier Developments)

Farming Simulator 25 (GIANTS Software)

Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games)

Turok (Saber Interactive)

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Final Fantasy IX Remake (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Remnant 3 (THQ Nordic)

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster (Bethesda)

It's worth noting that the leaks also included a number of fake game entries, thanks to Epic's self-publishing tools. A single unknown organization (a fake publisher, basically) listed Bloodborne Remake and Elden Ring 2, which are most likely inaccurate.