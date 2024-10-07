Apple Intelligence slated to release with iOS 18.1 on coming release date

Apple is slated to roll out Apple Intelligence in an upcoming iOS update, with a renowned Apple insider pointing to the end of the month for release.

Apple is expected to release its highly anticipated foray into artificial intelligence, but just in Apple fashion they have rebranded the emerging software as "Apple Intelligence".

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who wrote in his recent Power On newsletter, Apple is slated to roll out iOS 18.1 on October 28, and within that OS update will be Apple Intelligence. For those that don't know, Apple Intelligence will be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro/Max and the entire iPhone 16 line-up. Unfortunately, devices older than that don't have the necessary hardware to process AI tasks at a speed that Apple is comfortable with releasing.

Apple Intelligence, or the complete lack of it, has been a point of criticism in the recent launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, as much of Apple's marketing for the new generation of iPhone showed Apple Intelligence features that weren't available at launch. Apple clarified when the features will be released, saying Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in stages. As for iOS 18.1, according to reports, developers with early access to the operating system version have found it to be quite unstable, leading to app crashes and excessive battery drain.

What Apple Intelligence features release in iOS 18.1? According to reports, Apple will be rolling out only a handful of AI features such as notification summaries, writing tools, Clean Up (removes objects from photos), and Memory Creation within the Photos app. The update will also include the redesigned Siri animation, but it will not add any more intelligence to the virtual assistant. Just a fresh coat of paint.