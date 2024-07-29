Apple Intelligence features won't all release with the iPhone 16

Apple's upcoming artificial intelligence features releasing under iOS 18 are now expected to arrive later than initially anticipated.

Two weeks ago, Apple rolled out the public beta for iOS 18, the operating system update that was slated to add Apple's highly anticipated AI features. Unfortunately, the public beta didn't contain any Apple Intelligence features, leaving users somewhat confused as to where they are.

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider, reveals the Cupertino company will be rolling out Apple Intelligence software updates several weeks after the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequia, which means the touted AI-powered features won't be present at the launch of the new iPhone 16 line-up.

However, software developers will be getting the new Apple Intelligence features in the first betas for iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 as soon as next week. Why is this happening? Gurman writes that the new AI features will be rolled out in a software update in October, and according to people who spoke to Gurman under the agreement of anonymity, the delay is to give Apple developers more time to squash as many bugs as possible.

Notably, even when Apple Intelligence is rolled out, it won't arrive in its entirety, as it will be added to devices incrementally throughout the year ahead.

NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, macrumors.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

