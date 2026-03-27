TweakTown
News
Artificial Intelligence

Siri overhaul revealed: Apple to let users pick their own AI assistant inside iOS 27

Apple is preparing new tools to enable AI companies to integrate their chatbots directly into Siri, enabling users to select multiple chatbots for answers.

Siri overhaul revealed: Apple to let users pick their own AI assistant inside iOS 27
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple plans to enhance Siri by allowing integration with third-party AI systems in iOS 27, enabling users to choose from various AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or Anthropic Claude for improved responses. This follows delays in Apple's own AI-powered Siri upgrade, now postponed to 2026.

Apple is planning to open Siri to third-party artificial intelligence systems to bolster the iPhone's value proposition, as it is falling far behind in the race to develop the best AI-powered personal assistant.

Siri overhaul revealed: Apple to let users pick their own AI assistant inside iOS 27 561156
2

Apple is lagging behind the competition in rolling out its own in-house AI-powered service, as the company initially intended that its AI-infused Siri upgrade would be released alongside the iPhone 16 line-up. However, due to technical difficulties and the product not meeting Apple's exceptionally high standards for uniformity across its product line, the company delayed the release of the new, smarter version of Siri until sometime in 2026.

Now, a report from Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has revealed that the Cupertino company is planning to open up Siri to artificial intelligence systems as part of its Siri overhaul in the upcoming iOS 27 operating system update. Notably, Siri is already capable of pulling up ChatGPT for any answers that it can't work out on-device, but following this update, users will reportedly be able to select from other competing services.

Gurman writes that Apple is developing new tools to enable AI chatbot apps installed via the App Store to integrate with Siri, allowing the chatbots to work with an upcoming Siri app and other features within the Apple Intelligence suite.

So, how does this work in practice? If a user queries Siri and the answer requires an AI service, such as ChatGPT, the user can then select from the AI chatbots installed on their device. For example, if Google's Gemini or Anthropic's Claude is installed, the user can select those services from within the Siri voice assistant.

Photo of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Smartphone
Best Deals: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Smartphone
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$489.99 USD
$476.76 USD-
Buy
$792.74 CAD
$792.74 CAD-
Buy
$489.99 USD
$476.76 USD-
Buy
$489.99 USD
$476.76 USD-
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/27/2026 at 2:25 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles