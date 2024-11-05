Apple's iOS 18.2 comes with a selection of new Apple Intelligence features and improvements

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Artificial Intelligence

Apple has released the iOS 18.2 beta to developers, revealing some of the upcoming AI features scheduled to be released publicly in a December update.

TL;DR: Apple released iOS 18.1 with new Apple Intelligence features and is rolling out iOS 18.2 beta to developers. iOS 18.2 includes enhancements like focus and exposure lock controls for the Camera Control button on iPhone 16 models, updates to the Find My app for sharing lost AirTags, and an option to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus.

Apple only just released iOS 18.1, which included the company's first slew of Apple Intelligence features. The new iOS update is currently being rolled out in different regions around the world, and we have already got a taste of what iOS 18.2 has in store.

2

We already know that Apple plans to release new Apple Intelligence features in the coming months, as the company stated in its announcement that Genmoji, Image Playground, and other AI features would be arriving at an unannounced date in December. Now, iOS 18.2 beta has been released to developers, and judging by what's included the coming iOS update will include some new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to the one's that have already been released.

According to reports the iOS 18.2 beta version includes additional improvements to the Camera Control button on iPhone 16 models, such as the inclusion of focus and exposure lock controls. Moreover, iOS 18.2 will include an update for the Find My app that allows the sharing of lost AirTags and other items with anyone. Apple has also enabled users the choice of upgrading to ChatGPT Plus, a subscription program to ChatGPT that enables larger image and file uploads, real-time conversations with AI, and various other features designed to improve AI interaction.

A full list of the new features included in iOS 18.2 can be found below. Currently there isn't an official public release for the new iOS version.

iOS 18.2 Features

  • Camera Control button on iPhone 16 models: Supports focus and exposure lock controls.
  • Find My app update: Allows sharing lost AirTags and other items with anyone.
  • Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus: Enables larger image and file uploads, real-time conversations, and improved integration with Apple Intelligence.
  • Image Playground: Generate an image or animation from a prompt.
  • Genmoji: Create custom emojis.
  • Writing Tools update: Features a Compose button to generate text on a given subject and a "Describe your change" option.
  • Visual intelligence: Uses the iPhone 16 camera to interpret the world around you.
  • Image Wand in Notes app: Turns a rough sketch into a polished creation.
  • Updated Mail app: Categorizes emails into four sections, similar to Gmail.
NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com
