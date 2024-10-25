All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
First Apple Intelligence features hit iPhone's in latest iOS 18.1 update

Apple has rolled out the first features of its highly anticipated Apple Intelligence, and here's a complete list of what's within iOS 18.1.

Apple has finally rolled out an iOS update that contains the first set of Apple Intelligence features, and here's how you can access them.

Apple has been criticized over its marketing of its latest iPhone generation, as the company touted the latest generation of devices as the vehicles for Apple Intelligence. However, when the iPhone 16 was released, there weren't any Apple Intelligence features available. Apple stated it was planning on rolling out Apple Intelligence features in stages, and we have just received the first stage with iOS 18.1.

If you are interested in trying out some of the new Apple Intelligence features, you will need to make sure you have a compatible device that is updated to the latest version of iOS. Firstly, you will need to have an iPhone 15 Pro or above, which means an iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Any devices below those models won't be eligible as they don't have the required hardware to run Apple Intelligence.

Additionally, interested users will also need to have their device set to US English and be outside of the EU or China. Lastly, users must join a waitlist before receiving access.

  • Writing Tools: Use systemwide tools to proofread, rewrite, or reformat your text.
  • Clean Up in Photos: Remove unwanted objects from your photos with ease.
  • Create a Memory movie in Photos: Type-A description, and AI will create a new Memory movie on demand.
  • Natural language search in Photos: Find just the right photos and videos with search that actually works.
  • Notification summaries: Receive more actionable and helpful notifications thanks to AI summaries.
  • Siri enhancements: Enjoy the first version of Apple's new and improved Siri, with new product knowledge, more resilient request handling, new look and feel, more natural voice, the ability to type to Siri, and more.
  • Priority messages in Mail: AI will put the most important email front and center.
  • Smart Reply in Mail and Messages: Use suggested replies that are better than ever.
  • Summaries in Mail and Messages: Get thread summaries that are more informative than a simple excerpt.
  • Reduce Interruptions Focus: Stay undistracted, except when something's actually important.
  • Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing in Focus: Get the benefit of your existing Focus modes, but with AI that only allows important alerts through.

NEWS SOURCES:cnet.com, 9to5mac.com

