First Apple Intelligence features hit iPhone's in latest iOS 18.1 update

Apple has rolled out the first features of its highly anticipated Apple Intelligence, and here's a complete list of what's within iOS 18.1.

Apple has been criticized over its marketing of its latest iPhone generation, as the company touted the latest generation of devices as the vehicles for Apple Intelligence. However, when the iPhone 16 was released, there weren't any Apple Intelligence features available. Apple stated it was planning on rolling out Apple Intelligence features in stages, and we have just received the first stage with iOS 18.1.

If you are interested in trying out some of the new Apple Intelligence features, you will need to make sure you have a compatible device that is updated to the latest version of iOS. Firstly, you will need to have an iPhone 15 Pro or above, which means an iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Any devices below those models won't be eligible as they don't have the required hardware to run Apple Intelligence.

Additionally, interested users will also need to have their device set to US English and be outside of the EU or China. Lastly, users must join a waitlist before receiving access.