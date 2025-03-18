All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Need a top-notch new gaming CPU? AMD's Ryzen 9800X3D is finally widely available at its MSRP

If you've been biding your time, wanting a Ryzen 9800X3D CPU for your gaming PC, but not wishing to pay inflated prices - now's your chance to strike.

Need a top-notch new gaming CPU? AMD's Ryzen 9800X3D is finally widely available at its MSRP
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a truly excellent gaming CPU, is now widely available at its MSRP of $479 at major US retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy in the US. It's been a long wait, mind you, as we've long had to put up with inflated prices for this powerful 3D V-Cache processor.

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D now appears to be in plentiful stock at its MSRP at major retailers in the US, finally.

The Ryzen 9800X3D is a sterling gaming CPU and a great all-rounder to boot
The Ryzen 9800X3D is a sterling gaming CPU and a great all-rounder to boot

If you recall, when the Ryzen 9800X3D came onto the market last year, it received a positively glowing reception.

In our review, we called the processor the "undisputed gaming champion" and also noted that it's a "capable all-rounder across a variety of workloads." (Remember that its predecessor, AMD's Ryzen 7800X3D, while also a great gaming chip, didn't do so well with other workloads).

There was one snag with the 9800X3D at launch, though, namely that this initial X3D release for the Zen 5 generation flew off the shelves like, well, AMD's RX 9070 GPUs did more recently. In other words, these processors vanished quickly, and trying to find one was a tricky task indeed.

Well, trying to buy a Ryzen 9800X3D which wasn't priced at an uncomfortably inflated level, that is (by a scalper, or indeed retailer) - and that remained the case up until this week.

The good news is that the Ryzen 9800X3D is now at its MSRP at some major retailers, which seem to have a healthy amount of stock of the current favored chip for serious gaming rigs.

That includes Amazon and Newegg in the US, with the Ryzen 9800X3D being the bestselling processor at those two retailers currently (it's available at Best Buy, too), with the asking price settling at $479 at all of these outlets now.

So, if you were waiting to pull the trigger on the best gaming chip around - beating out its higher-tier Ryzen 9 siblings for value, of course, certainly for PC gaming - then now's your chance.

Unless you can wait until Black Friday, perhaps, when we might see the Ryzen 9800X3D actually dip below its MSRP for the first time.

Read more: AMD RX 9070 stock could improve very soon - 'after April' according to one graphics card maker

NEWS SOURCE:techradar.com

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

