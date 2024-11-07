All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

MSI overclocks AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D to an incredible 7.24GHz on its new MEG X870E GODLIKE

MSI has just pushed AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D to its limits using its new MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, hitting a blazing 7.241GHz.

MSI overclocks AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D to an incredible 7.24GHz on its new MEG X870E GODLIKE
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI overclocked AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor to 7.241GHz using the MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard and LN2 cooling. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D features 8 cores, 16 threads, and 3D V-Cache, achieving high FPS in games like Counter-Strike.

MSI has used its new MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard and overclocked AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor to a blazing fast 7.241GHz, check it out:

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is now in the wild with its 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5 processing power + new 3D V-Cache, with the CPU recently used by ASUS and pushed to 6.9GHz seeing 1000FPS+ in Counter-Strike 2 and 2000FPS+ in Valorant... all the while, sipping just 100W of power.

MSI has taken it to another level, using its new MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, LN2 cooling, and an incredible 7.241GHz overclock on the 9800X3D chip.

In his review of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Chris Szewczyk said: "The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a gaming powerhouse with none of the weaknesses of prior X3D chips. It delivers the excellent gaming performance we've come to expect, but its high clock speeds mean it doesn't give up performance in non-gaming applications".

His last words: "In conclusion, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is in a class of its own when it comes to gaming. However, it's important to remember that its benefits will only apply to those using high-end graphics cards or if you're looking to push hundreds of FPS in competitive shooters. Beyond gaming, it's a strong all-rounder, too. That couldn't be said of prior X3D chips, which gave up too much performance outside gaming".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
NEWS SOURCE:hwbot.org
