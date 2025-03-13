AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are now available

TL;DR: AMD has launched the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors, featuring second-gen 3D V-Cache. The 9950X3D offers 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.7GHz boost, while the 9900X3D has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a 5.5GHz boost. These processors cater to content creators and high-performance gamers. AMD has launched the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors, featuring second-gen 3D V-Cache. The 9950X3D offers 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.7GHz boost, while the 9900X3D has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a 5.5GHz boost. These processors cater to content creators and high-performance gamers.

AMD has officially launched its new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors, ready for content creators and gamers seeking even more cores and threads, with that juicy second-gen 3D V-Cache joining the party.

The new Ryzen 9 9950X3D ships with 16 cores and 32 threads priced at $699, while the Ryzen 9 9900X3D offers 12 cores and 24 threads priced at $599. AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor has 16C/32T at up to 5.7GHz, with two CCDs and a single IO die. This is the same as the Ryzen 9 9950X (non-X3D) chip, but has a 3D V-Cache boosted CCD packing a huge 144MB of total cache.

We also have the new Ryzen 9 9900X3D which has 12C/24T at a 5.5GHz boost, with 140MB of total cache. The biggest difference other than core / cache counts is that the Ryzen 9 9950X3D has a larger 170W TDP, while the 9900X3D has a 120W TDP.

If you're after the very best gaming CPU, that would be the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 8C/16T, but for content creators, workstation users, and high-performance gamers, you've got some more options now with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D chips. Content creators that also play games will love the 16 cores and 32 threads @ 5.7GHz with 3D V-Cache with the 9950X3D/

In our review of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, our CPU reviewer Chris Szewczyk said: "The 9950X3D is a perfectly viable, high-performance gaming CPU. The 9950X3D is equipped with second-generation V-cache. Now that the cache die is positioned underneath the CCD, it's easier to dissipate heat than it was with prior X3D chips. AMD will now let you overclock it just like all the other 9000 series CPUs, so if your cooling is up to the job, enthusiasts will love playing with the 9950X3D".

"In conclusion, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D comes very close to matching the 9800X3D gaming. However, it's important to remember that its benefits will only apply to those using high-end graphics cards or if you're looking to push hundreds of FPS in competitive shooters. Its appeal still mostly lies with its high core count, but now it's a case of having your cake and eating it, too. It's simply an excellent all-around CPU".