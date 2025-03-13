All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are now available

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processers are now available: Zen 5 + 3D V-Cache CPUs for content creators, workstations, gamers.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are now available
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD has launched the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors, featuring second-gen 3D V-Cache. The 9950X3D offers 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.7GHz boost, while the 9900X3D has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a 5.5GHz boost. These processors cater to content creators and high-performance gamers.

AMD has officially launched its new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors, ready for content creators and gamers seeking even more cores and threads, with that juicy second-gen 3D V-Cache joining the party.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are now available 32
2

The new Ryzen 9 9950X3D ships with 16 cores and 32 threads priced at $699, while the Ryzen 9 9900X3D offers 12 cores and 24 threads priced at $599. AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor has 16C/32T at up to 5.7GHz, with two CCDs and a single IO die. This is the same as the Ryzen 9 9950X (non-X3D) chip, but has a 3D V-Cache boosted CCD packing a huge 144MB of total cache.

We also have the new Ryzen 9 9900X3D which has 12C/24T at a 5.5GHz boost, with 140MB of total cache. The biggest difference other than core / cache counts is that the Ryzen 9 9950X3D has a larger 170W TDP, while the 9900X3D has a 120W TDP.

If you're after the very best gaming CPU, that would be the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 8C/16T, but for content creators, workstation users, and high-performance gamers, you've got some more options now with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D chips. Content creators that also play games will love the 16 cores and 32 threads @ 5.7GHz with 3D V-Cache with the 9950X3D/

In our review of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, our CPU reviewer Chris Szewczyk said: "The 9950X3D is a perfectly viable, high-performance gaming CPU. The 9950X3D is equipped with second-generation V-cache. Now that the cache die is positioned underneath the CCD, it's easier to dissipate heat than it was with prior X3D chips. AMD will now let you overclock it just like all the other 9000 series CPUs, so if your cooling is up to the job, enthusiasts will love playing with the 9950X3D".

"In conclusion, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D comes very close to matching the 9800X3D gaming. However, it's important to remember that its benefits will only apply to those using high-end graphics cards or if you're looking to push hundreds of FPS in competitive shooters. Its appeal still mostly lies with its high core count, but now it's a case of having your cake and eating it, too. It's simply an excellent all-around CPU".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Processor
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$895 USD
- -
Buy
$1299.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$1049.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£815.38
- -
Buy
$895 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2025 at 3:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles