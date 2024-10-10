New budget GPU hope? AMD RX 7650 GRE could be a surprise launch from nowhere at CES 2025

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
It should really be the Golden Dragon Edition (or Snake, timing dependent), but naming niggles aside, let's hope for a compelling affordable graphics card.

While there's still no sight of RDNA 4 graphics cards - more's the pity - AMD is seemingly set to launch another RDNA 3 GPU, with rumors suddenly popping up that there'll be a Radeon RX 7650 GRE.

Yes, this is another GRE or 'Golden Rabbit Edition' to follow in the footsteps of the RX 7900 GRE (even though this name no longer makes sense, as it's now the Year of the Dragon, not Rabbit, so it should be GDE - and indeed we're nearly in Snake territory now, if this 7650 spin arrives after January 2025).

Hoang Anh Phu dropped this leak on X (hat tip to Igor's Lab), simply pointing out the existence of the graphics card, and furthermore, Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube also shared a marketing slide showing the RX 7900 GRE (see below)

However, neither leaker provided any details on the spec of this purported RDNA 3 graphics card, or pricing, or, well, anything except that name, and the fact that it'll be revealed at CES 2025 (as per Hoang Anh Phu's tweet).

If the GPU is indeed incoming - early in 2025, with a launch presumably following the unveiling in short order - we can guess that the RX 7650 GRE will be a slightly peppier take on the existing RX 7600 models, priced accordingly.

Whether the RX 7650 GRE could be a GPU limited to availability in Asia, we'll just have to see. That was initially thought to be the case with the 7900 GRE, of course, but it later went on sale in other regions including the US.

The same could be true for this new take - if it ever emerges, and let's hope so, as more options at the lower-end of the graphics card market would definitely be welcome. We're hoping for big things from Intel here, too, with Battlemage, fingers firmly crossed.

