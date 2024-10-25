All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Gaming

Capcom reveals Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds - the most horrific monster ever in PC gaming?

A bulbous Brute Wyvern found in the Oilwell Basin, the Rompopolo looks like a beast ripped from a sweat-soaked, feverish nightmare, if ever there was one.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

A new grotesque creation that's part of Monster Hunter Wilds has been spotted, and it surely qualifies as one of the most repugnant beasts ever rendered on a PC or console.

PC Gamer spotted the skin-crawling revelation of the Rompopolo, a sickly-looking, bulbous, purple Brute Wyvern which calls the Oilwell Basin home. Said basin is a sprawling and volcanic region, apparently, featuring oil lakes and tar pits - and it looks like the Rompopolo has been fed a diet of Boscan crude oil from birth.

As Capcom warns in a post on X:

"Watch your step when facing this monster, lest you fall foul of its ability to inject gas from the tip of its tail into the surrounding oilsilt for explosive results."

You can see someone battling the Rompopolo in the above YouTube video clip, and get a better sense of the terrors in store from the oily beast.

Another recent monster reveal, Ajarakan, also lives in the Oilwell Basin, and is described as a "fanged beast characterized by the flame-like protrusions that cover its back."

Nice... It sounds like hunters will be getting a very warm welcome in the basin, then.

Monster Hunter Wilds is due out on February 28, 2025, arriving for Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. The open beta of the game kicks off on October 31, if you're short of a suitably spooky way to spend Halloween.

NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

