CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 9800X3D sells out straight away - scalpers already offering CPU at inflated prices

It's a sad, but familiar, story, as in the US (and UK) you can't get the Ryzen 7 9800X3D anywhere - though German retailers appear to have stock.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU has quickly sold out in the US and UK, with major retailers like Newegg, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy out of stock. To make matters worse, scalpers are selling the CPU at inflated prices.

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU has gone on sale, but the CPU has vanished from shelves in the US (and in other countries).

If you look at Newegg, the Ryzen 9800X3D is out of stock already, and that's also the case at Amazon.com.

Some people who have managed to place an order with Amazon already are saying that they've been told the processor won't arrive until later in November, a couple of weeks from now. Furthermore, scalpers, in the form of third-party marketplace sellers, are already selling the CPU at much-inflated prices on Amazon.

B&H is out of stock already, and Best Buy, too, while Micro Center appears to have some stock in stores, but not for shipping online.

Interestingly, the situation seems to be different in Europe, at least in Germany. One large retailer, MindFactory, shared an image of a whole pile of stock of the Ryzen 9800X3D on X, as you can see above. (Looks like the boxes the chips are shipped in could do with an upgrade, mind).

VideoCardz also points out that another German retailer, Alternate, has plentiful stock, too, based on a photo that's been shared.

On the other hand, all UK retailers are out of stock, including Amazon UK, according to Tom's Hardware.

In the US and UK, early availability looks like it's pretty poor - which is disappointing, as the Ryzen 9800X3D is an excellent gaming chip (it landed an Editor's Choice award in our review).

Read more: AMD's RX 7000 GPUs are getting price cuts left, right and center - so should you buy now?

NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, videocardz.com, pixabay.com
