Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Ubisoft could go private, Tencent can't force hostile takeover

Ubisoft's current majority holders, the Guillemot family and Tencent, are thinking of teaming up to buy out all existing shares and take Ubisoft private.

Ubisoft could go private, Tencent can't force hostile takeover
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Following multiple disappointments and sales misses, Ubisoft could become a private company in a bid to better control its business value.

Ubisoft could go private, Tencent can't force hostile takeover 3
2

Ubisoft is currently in trouble. The company's share price has dropped by more than 50% in the last 2 months, with recent dips the results of lower-than-expected fiscal earnings forecasts, the delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows outside of the holiday release window, and disappointing revenues from two newer games.

But Ubisoft's largest stakeholder is currently mulling over how to best respond to these issues. Sources tell Bloomberg that one such plan could be to take Ubisoft private.

The French game-maker has one principle majority shareholder, Guillemot Bros Limited (a company run by the Guillemot family, including current Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot). In 2022, Tencent purchased a 49.9% stake in the Guillemot Bros for €300 million. Tencent also purchased 9.9% of Ubisoft stock at that time.

The Guillemot family still has majority in Guillemot Bros. Ltd., and as per the agreement, Tencent cannot A) increase its stake in Ubisoft until 2030, and B) cannot sell its Ubisoft stock until 2027.

As such, Tencent cannot force a hostile takeover of Ubisoft.

New reports suggest that Guillemot Bros., which currently has 20.5% of voting rights in Ubisoft, could team up with Tencent (who has 9.2% of voting rights) and make an offer to buy out all the existing shareholders of Ubisoft. The goal would be to potentially take Ubisoft private and delist it from the Euronext Paris Exchange.

Ubisoft has yet to make any formal announcements, but Ubisoft stock has rallied on the reports, increasing by +33% to €14.20.

Photo of the product for sale

Just Dance 2025 Edition - Limited Edition, Nintendo Switch (Code in Box)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2024 at 3:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles