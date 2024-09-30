Ubisoft lost 55% of stock value in 2 months

Ubisoft has lost over half of its stock value on the Euronext Paris Exchange in little over 2 months time, reflecting recent industry business trends.

Ubisoft's stock value has dropped considerably on the Euronext Paris Exchange.

On the heels of major setbacks and forecast adjustments, Ubisoft has taken a big hit on its share value throughout 2024. In the span of just two-and-a-half months, Ubisoft's stock has been more than halved, dropping by over 55% in the time span.

Ubisoft's Euronext Paris Exchange listing shows that the company's shares were at their highest point in February 15, 2024 at €24.47, shortly after Ubisoft issued its Q3'24 earnings report and investors update. The second-highest point was on May 15 with €23.33 in share value, which was shortly after Ubisoft released its full-year FY24 earnings figures.

Share value started to drop once Ubisoft revealed its Q1'25 earnings results in late July, where shares sat at €22.54. Since this point, the Assassin's Creed-maker's shares have dropped, and dropped...falling by 55% to the present closing value of just €10.10 at the time of writing.

The fall coincided with two decisions that have proven to be unpopular among investors: The delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows outside of its planned holiday release window, and the newly updated lower-than-expected financial targets for the full FY25 year.

In the hit-driven gaming business, it's critical that publishers like Ubisoft release products during the holiday season in a bid to maximize impulse buys and sales of games as consumers rush to stores and e-tailers for holiday gifts.

There was also news that Star Wars Outlaws, another big-budget AAA game that was expected to be a hit, did not meet internal sales targets. XDefiant, the free-to-play shooter aimed at pulling in microtransaction revenues, was another game that didn't hit the mark for Ubisoft.

Based on these findings, it's fair to say that Ubisoft has a lot riding on Assassin's Creed Shadows, as well as other premium games like Just Dance 2025 (coming in October) and continued sustained performance of successful live titles like Rainbow Six Siege and The Division 2.