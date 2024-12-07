Ubisoft headed towards 'privatization and dismantling' in 2025, industry expert predicts

Video games industry expert Joost van Dreunen believes Ubisoft will be privatized and dismantling in 2025 as the French company plots takeover failsafe.

Video games industry expert and data analyst Joost van Dreunen has dire predictions for Ubisoft.

After a string of failed games, years of controversy, numerous creative and financial restructurings, and costly mismanagement, Ubisoft isn't in a great place right now. It's to the point where Ubisoft is said to be considering partners in an effort to buy out all remaining company stock and take the games-maker private. The idea is to go private before someone makes a hostile takeover attempt. Tencent is one such partner, and rightly so given the share position in both Ubisoft and Ubisoft's principal shareholder; Ubisoft's majority shares are in the control of the Guillemot family under a company called Guillemot Bros., of which Tencent has 49.9% stake.

New reports say that Ubisoft's shareholders are currently involved, meaning a plan could be executed in the coming months. Some industry experts like Joost van Dreunen, founder of now-absorbed analyst firm SuperData, believe that the French publisher will essentially be made private while it sells pieces of itself off.

In his latest newsletter post, van Dreunen writes: