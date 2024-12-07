All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers
Gaming

Ubisoft headed towards 'privatization and dismantling' in 2025, industry expert predicts

Video games industry expert Joost van Dreunen believes Ubisoft will be privatized and dismantling in 2025 as the French company plots takeover failsafe.

Ubisoft headed towards 'privatization and dismantling' in 2025, industry expert predicts
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Industry expert Joost van Dreunen predicts Ubisoft will dismantle by 2025, potentially selling valuable assets like Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed.

Video games industry expert and data analyst Joost van Dreunen has dire predictions for Ubisoft.

Ubisoft headed towards 'privatization and dismantling' in 2025, industry expert predicts 10
2

After a string of failed games, years of controversy, numerous creative and financial restructurings, and costly mismanagement, Ubisoft isn't in a great place right now. It's to the point where Ubisoft is said to be considering partners in an effort to buy out all remaining company stock and take the games-maker private. The idea is to go private before someone makes a hostile takeover attempt. Tencent is one such partner, and rightly so given the share position in both Ubisoft and Ubisoft's principal shareholder; Ubisoft's majority shares are in the control of the Guillemot family under a company called Guillemot Bros., of which Tencent has 49.9% stake.

New reports say that Ubisoft's shareholders are currently involved, meaning a plan could be executed in the coming months. Some industry experts like Joost van Dreunen, founder of now-absorbed analyst firm SuperData, believe that the French publisher will essentially be made private while it sells pieces of itself off.

In his latest newsletter post, van Dreunen writes:

"Ubisoft is headed for privatization and dismantling in 2025.

"With its share price plummeting from $28.19 to $12.30 year-over-year, the company has become an attractive takeover target. Its valuable assets--particularly Rainbow Six Siege and the Assassin's Creed franchise--could be worth more separately than together.

"The upcoming Assassin's Creed: Shadows faces stiff competition from PlayStation's Ghost of Yotei, and recent failures suggest deeper organizational issues beyond individual game performance.

"Ubisoft's development approach remains stubbornly outdated in an era demanding player engagement and community building. Without a fundamental shift in how they develop and maintain games, they risk further alienating both investors and players. The XDefiant shutdown isn't just another failed launch-it's a symptom of a company that insists on catering to a passive audience while failing to recognize the urgency to rethink distribution."

Photo of the Star Wars Outlaws - Limited Edition (Amazon Exclusive), PlayStation 5
Best Deals: Star Wars Outlaws - Limited Edition (Amazon Exclusive), PlayStation 5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2024 at 12:14 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:superjoost.substack.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles