Ubisoft to spawn business managing its IPs that's worth more than Ubisoft

Ubisoft is reportedly looking for investors in a new business dedicated to managing its biggest IPs such as Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry.

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to launch a new business that will be owned by multiple entities and designed to manage the company's biggest IPs, such as Assassin's Creed.

The situation at Ubisoft couldn't be more of a crisis, as it was only a few days ago the company was accused of withholding information from shareholders that sparked protests to be planned outside its Paris HQ, and now a new Bloomberg report has claimed Ubisoft is considering spawning a new entity with its minority stakeholder Tencent to manage several of its biggest IPs.

According to the report, the new business would manage IPs such as Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six, and FarCry, with Bloomberg writing that if the business came to fruition, it would likely be worth more than Ubisoft itself. This report comes after reported discussions between Ubisoft and Tencent about taking Ubisoft private, but one of the main hitches of those discussions was Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family wanting to remain in control of the company despite a significant investment by Tencent. It seems this new idea would be a workaround for both parties.

The report states Ubisoft is looking for backers for this new business, and has invited Tencent along with other potential bidders.