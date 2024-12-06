Ubisoft responds to possible Tencent buyout that hinges on one condition

Ubisoft is reportedly engaging in talks with Tencent and other investors in recent weeks about funding a buyout of the Assassin's Creed development studio.

TL;DR: Ubisoft is in discussions with Tencent for a potential buyout, aiming to maintain control with the Guillemot family, its largest shareholder. Tencent, holding a 10% stake, seeks more influence and financial returns. Talks continue to avoid a hostile takeover, with strategic options under review. Ubisoft is in discussions with Tencent for a potential buyout, aiming to maintain control with the Guillemot family, its largest shareholder. Tencent, holding a 10% stake, seeks more influence and financial returns. Talks continue to avoid a hostile takeover, with strategic options under review.

A new report from Reuters has claimed Ubisoft Entertainment SA is currently engaging in close discussions with Tencent on organizing a possible buyout of Ubisoft, the development studio behind popular video game franchise Assassin's Creed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Reuters cites two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the publication on the condition of anonymity, and according to these sources, Ubisoft is attempting to initiate a buyout but keep the majority of control in the hands of the Guillemot family, currently the largest and founding shareholder. According to Reuters, the Guillemot family has been in talks with Tencent about the buyout, which currently owns a 10% stake in Ubisoft.

Reuters reports Tencent has yet to decide on if it will greenlight the buyout, as Tencent reportedly wants a greater say in future decisions made by Ubisoft's board, along with a cash flow distribution in return for financing the deal. The publication notes that discussions between Ubisoft and Tencent are ongoing as both parties want to prevent Ubisoft from suffering from a hostile takeover by outside investors. One of the sources told Reuters that Tencent's plan is to wait for the Guillemot family to agree to the terms of its current deal.