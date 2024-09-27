Nintendo director laughs at the 'console wars' between PlayStation and Xbox

In a recent interview with Famitsu, legendary Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto gave some insight into Nintendo's internal perspective of the company and how he hopes that will be understood by visitors to the soon-to-be-opened Nintendo Museum.

The interview with Miyamoto was about the upcoming opening of the Nintendo Museum, scheduled for October 2 in Kyoto, Japan. The museum is dedicated to preserving the unique history of Nintendo, and during the interview, Miyamoto said the goal is to help people understand what Nintendo truly is. More specifically, the Nintendo game director said, "I hope that through this, people will understand and refrain from dragging Nintendo into competitions like the so-called 'console wars,' which focus on high specs and hardware performance (laughs)."

Miyamoto added that he hoped that people visiting the museum would come away thinking that Nintendo was much more than a company that made games. Moreover, Miyamoto said he hopes people see that Nintendo is separate from the competition and the cutting-edge technology discussion surrounding those consoles. These comments by Miyamoto aren't that surprising as Nintendo has been separating itself from the so-called "console wars" for many years now.

This decision not to try to compete performance-wise with Xbox and PlayStation has been to Nintendo's benefit. Nintendo has completely dominated the handheld market with the Switch, so much so that it created a new form factor that other companies are now replicating. For context, the Nintendo Switch has sold 143.42 million units, making it the second-most successful Nintendo console behind the Nintendo DS at 154.02 million units sold.