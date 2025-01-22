All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

A mystery NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with insane 96GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit bus has been spotted

NVIDIA's new mysterious RTX Blackwell GPU spotted: features bonkers 96GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit memory bus, new workstation GPU expected.

A mystery NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with insane 96GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit bus has been spotted
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is developing a new RTX Blackwell workstation GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit bus, using 3GB modules. It is expected to be part of the RTX 8000 series, featuring the GB202 GPU with over 21760 CUDA cores. The GPU may debut at the GTC event in March.

NVIDIA is cooking up a monster new workstation GPU with a tease of a new Blackwell GPU featuring a whopping 96GB (!!!) of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit memory bus.

2

The new NVIDIA RTX Blackwell GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit memory bus would be using 3GB GDDR7 modules, compared to the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 with its 32GB of GDDR7 memory using 2GB memory modules. We know that the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU will use 3GB GDDR7 memory modules with its 24GB GDDR7, using the GB203 GPU on a 256-bit memory bus.

ComputerBase spotted the new RTX Blackwell GPU in recent shipping manifests, which will eventually turn into a workstation-ready RTX series card -- probably the RTX 8000 Blackwell GPU series -- with the PG153 board, which hasn't been used in any gaming-focused graphics cards so far.

NVIDIA's current-gen RTX 6000 ADA workstation GPU features 48GB of GDDR6 memory, so the new RTX 8000 (we're going with that name for now) should use the GB202 GPU (the only Blackwell GPU with a 512-bit memory bus). This means we'll see 21760 CUDA cores or more, and that absolutely delicious 96GB of GDDR7 memory which will be a huge spotlight to any professional user for content creation, AI, and other pro workloads that love lots of super-fast memory.

We should expect NVIDIA to unveil its next-gen RTX 8000 series Blackwell workstation GPUs at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event in March, with the new workstation GPU featuring dual 12V-2x6 power connectors rumored, ready to throw 800W TDP into the new GPU.

Photo of the Nvidia Quadro RTX-6000 Graphics Card
Best Deals: Nvidia Quadro RTX-6000 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$7449.95 USD
- -
Buy
$10216.96 CAD
- -
Buy
$13038.47 CAD
- -
Buy
$7449.95 USD
- -
Buy
$7449.95 USD
- -
Buy
$11999 AUD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2025 at 3:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, computerbase.de

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

