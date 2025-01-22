A mystery NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with insane 96GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit bus has been spotted

TL;DR: NVIDIA is developing a new RTX Blackwell workstation GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit bus, using 3GB modules. It is expected to be part of the RTX 8000 series, featuring the GB202 GPU with over 21760 CUDA cores. The GPU may debut at the GTC event in March. NVIDIA is developing a new RTX Blackwell workstation GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit bus, using 3GB modules. It is expected to be part of the RTX 8000 series, featuring the GB202 GPU with over 21760 CUDA cores. The GPU may debut at the GTC event in March.

NVIDIA is cooking up a monster new workstation GPU with a tease of a new Blackwell GPU featuring a whopping 96GB (!!!) of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit memory bus.

The new NVIDIA RTX Blackwell GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit memory bus would be using 3GB GDDR7 modules, compared to the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 with its 32GB of GDDR7 memory using 2GB memory modules. We know that the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU will use 3GB GDDR7 memory modules with its 24GB GDDR7, using the GB203 GPU on a 256-bit memory bus.

ComputerBase spotted the new RTX Blackwell GPU in recent shipping manifests, which will eventually turn into a workstation-ready RTX series card -- probably the RTX 8000 Blackwell GPU series -- with the PG153 board, which hasn't been used in any gaming-focused graphics cards so far.

NVIDIA's current-gen RTX 6000 ADA workstation GPU features 48GB of GDDR6 memory, so the new RTX 8000 (we're going with that name for now) should use the GB202 GPU (the only Blackwell GPU with a 512-bit memory bus). This means we'll see 21760 CUDA cores or more, and that absolutely delicious 96GB of GDDR7 memory which will be a huge spotlight to any professional user for content creation, AI, and other pro workloads that love lots of super-fast memory.

We should expect NVIDIA to unveil its next-gen RTX 8000 series Blackwell workstation GPUs at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event in March, with the new workstation GPU featuring dual 12V-2x6 power connectors rumored, ready to throw 800W TDP into the new GPU.