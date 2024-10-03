Microsoft officially axes HoloLens 2 production indicating a step away from mixed reality

Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

A Microsoft company spokesperson has informed The Register there will be no more production of the HoloLens 2, and that Microsoft isn't planning on releasing a replacement model for the foreseeable future.

According to a new report from The Register, a Microsoft spokesperson said that this is the signal for any last consumers looking to pick up the HoloLens 2, as Microsoft won't be producing any more units. As for the HoloLens 2's that are already out in the world, Microsoft said it will continue rolling out support for the product until December 31, 2027. As for the future of mixed reality with Microsoft, the spokesperson said Redmond will continue investing in "mixed reality opportunities with first-party software solutions and services."

The spokesperson added that Microsoft plans to partner with the "broader mobile phone and mixed reality ecosystem" to bring new products to market. Through these sentences from the spokesperson, we can distill that Microsoft wants to step away from producing a mixed reality headset by itself and instead wants to combine its technology with other companies' technology to produce something together.

"Microsoft is no longer producing Microsoft HoloLens 2, and we have signaled a last time to buy for customers and partners. Support for HoloLens 2, including security updates, will end on December 31, 2027. We will continue to invest in mixed reality opportunities with first-party software solutions and services, partnering with the broader mobile phone and mixed reality hardware ecosystem," said the Microsoft spokesperson

"I guess they thought the tech and materials had reached the pinnacle of what's currently possible while also being commercially viable. Magic Leap is moving to a 'license the tech' model as well. So leave it to Meta to pour in billions for incremental gains and perfect the screens. Then let AI work out how to commercialize it and shrink it," the spokesperson added

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

