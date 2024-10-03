Microsoft officially axes HoloLens 2 production indicating a step away from mixed reality

Microsoft has informed a publication that it has halted all production of the HoloLens 2 and that there will be no replacement for the mixed-reality device.

According to a new report from The Register, a Microsoft spokesperson said that this is the signal for any last consumers looking to pick up the HoloLens 2, as Microsoft won't be producing any more units. As for the HoloLens 2's that are already out in the world, Microsoft said it will continue rolling out support for the product until December 31, 2027. As for the future of mixed reality with Microsoft, the spokesperson said Redmond will continue investing in "mixed reality opportunities with first-party software solutions and services."

The spokesperson added that Microsoft plans to partner with the "broader mobile phone and mixed reality ecosystem" to bring new products to market. Through these sentences from the spokesperson, we can distill that Microsoft wants to step away from producing a mixed reality headset by itself and instead wants to combine its technology with other companies' technology to produce something together.

"Microsoft is no longer producing Microsoft HoloLens 2, and we have signaled a last time to buy for customers and partners. Support for HoloLens 2, including security updates, will end on December 31, 2027. We will continue to invest in mixed reality opportunities with first-party software solutions and services, partnering with the broader mobile phone and mixed reality hardware ecosystem," said the Microsoft spokesperson