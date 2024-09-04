Nintendo R&D spending hits record high amid looming Switch 2 launch

Nintendo is spending more on research and development than it ever has before as it readies its new Switch 2 hardware and associated launch software.

Nintendo's R&D spending hit a new record high in Fiscal Year 2024 as the company prepares to launch new Switch console hardware.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Evidence strongly suggests that the new Switch 2 system has entered--or may be entering--mass production. Two of Nintendo's component suppliers (Hosiden and Weltrend) are ramping up spending on production lines. Nintendo, in turn, has also been boosting its R&D spending throughout the years, and in FY24, it reached a new all-time high.

Popular Now: Facebook partner admits smartphone microphones listen to people talk to serve better ads

According to Nintendo's financial records, the Japanese games company spend a record 137.7 billion yen (or around $911 million) on research and development throughout the April 2023 - March 2024 period. This represents 8% of its net sales for the fiscal year.

3

It's important to remember that this represents Nintendo's total R&D spending, including a combination of hardware, software, new experimental technologies like VR and AR, Switch Online content, network costs, and more. One interesting thing to note is that Nintendo has been spending part of its R&D budget on deep learning since 2019. NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology can use deep learning to deliver better-looking visuals without significantly compromising in-game performance.

It's believed that the Switch 2 console will leverage DLSS to enable 4K gaming via a new custom NVIDIA Tegra chip, and it is likely that a portion of Nintendo's R&D spending over the past few years has been on this tech on both the hardware and software side.

Below is an example of what Nintendo spend its R&D money on, as excerpted from Nintendo's 2024 annual report: