Microsoft confirms the Windows 11 features that are getting axed in the 24H2 update

WordPad is exiting the stage, as well as Windows Mixed Reality which is taking a final bow in Windows 11 - plus a few other features besides.

Windows 11 is continually evolving, and that doesn't just mean adding new features (AI, more AI, and, oh yes, yet more AI) but also taking some away.

Windows 11's next big update isn't too far away now (Image Credit: Microsoft)


With every major release, certain features get the chop, and with the 24H2 update now in the final stretch of testing, Sweclokers (via PC Gamer) picked up on what's been ditched in the preview build which is the release candidate for this upgrade.

In the 24H2 update, we are waving goodbye to WordPad, and as you may recall, that was previously announced - as were all these revelations (this is just final confirmation that they're being removed from Windows 11, essentially).

On top of that, Cortana is now fully stripped out - having been made redundant by Copilot - as well as Windows Mixed Reality (both of which rather dwindled away some time back, anyhow). Finally, Microsoft is giving the heave-ho to Steps Recorder (which was a support tool to help troubleshoot issues on your PC, but not an app that was used much, evidently).

Windows 11 24H2 is expected to roll out in September 2024 or thereabouts, but it will appear before then on some new machines - namely Copilot+ PCs (although early on, they won't have the full raft of features that this upgrade will debut, it should be noted). Under the hood, 24H2 is built on a whole new platform, Germanium, so it's a sizeable change.

