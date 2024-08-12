Microsoft is retiring 2017's Paint 3D and keeping the original MS Paint from 1985

MS Paint will never die, as the aging app gets shiny new AI creator features Microsoft has decided it's time to pull the plug on its successor, Paint 3D.

Microsoft introduced Paint 3D in 2017 as part of a creator-focused update to its Windows 10 operating system. Representing a modern take on the Microsoft Paint app that dates back to 1985, the inclusion of new 2D and 3D image editing and creation features built on the basic functionality of MS Paint by adding much-needed support for layers within a revamped UI.

MS Paint's new AI-powered image generation tools ensure that the app will be here for many years to come, image credit: Microsoft.

When it comes to the original Paint app, whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger. MS Paint has been around since Windows 1.0, receiving minor updates and new features. However, with the arrival of the generative AI boom and Paint getting AI-powered image generation features, alongside smart updates like one-click background removal, it seems that Microsoft no longer sees the need for Paint 3D to exist.

From November 4, 2024, users can no longer download the Paint 3D app from the Microsoft Store, and it will no longer be updated.

The assumption is those who use Paint 3D and have it installed on their Windows machine will still be able to use the app for image editing and creation. One of the app's interesting, though perhaps gimmicky, features was the ability to import 3D shapes and objects into an image and mess around with them to create interesting results.

At the time of Paint 3D's release, Microsoft was still invested in technology like HoloLens and augmented reality, so the app was also designed to be an easy tool for manipulating 3D images and objects. As for the classic MS Paint, its simple interface has remained relatively unchanged over the years - outside of the recent new features and Microsoft Copilot+ AI features that have been integrated into the app.

At this rate, we should probably expect Paint to remain part of Windows forever.