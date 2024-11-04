Windows 11 is now the dominant OS among PC gamers

51.97% of all Steam users are on Windows 11, and with Windows 10's numbers dropping it's now the clear OS of choice for PC gaming.

TL;DR: Windows 11 has become the most popular operating system among PC gamers, with 51.97% of Steam users using it, surpassing Windows 10, which now holds 45.95%. This shift is attributed to Windows 11's better integration of DirectX 12 technologies and visual effects like ray tracing.

According to sources like StatCounter, which covers all PCs, Windows 10 is still by far the most used Windows operating system among PC users, with a 60% market share. However, looking at PC gamers - specifically, the data supplied by Valve as part of its monthly Steam Hardware & Survey Results - Windows 11 is pulling ahead.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to Valve's latest data, which now includes October 2024 data, 51.97% of all Steam users are on Windows 11. With Windows accounting for 96.61% of PC gamer operating systems, Windows 10 has dropped to second place with 45.95% - a figure that is 2.71% lower than September's data.

Why are PC gamers adopting or making the jump to Windows 11 versus the rest of the PC community? It comes down to the operating system's more robust integration of DirectX 12 technologies like DirectStorage and cutting-edge visual effects like ray tracing. Plus, gamers are more likely to upgrade regularly versus businesses and those simply using their PCs for day-to-day tasks like shopping and checking emails.

Outside of Windows, Linux (which includes the Steam Deck's custom SteamOS interface) is a distant second with 2%, followed by MacOS with 1.39%. Although these numbers are tiny compared to Windows, their shares grew in October.

Other notable figures from the Steam Hardware & Survey Results for October 2024 include 16GB of system memory being the configuration of choice with a 46.75% share, followed by 32GB of RAM at 31.61%. 1080p displays continue to dominate, with 57.32% of PC gamers rocking a Full HD display and 19.71% using a 1440p display.

Check out our story on NVIDIA's continued dominance below for a breakdown of the latest Steam GPU numbers.