NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 is the most popular new gaming GPU of 2025

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for September 2025 are in, and in the discrete GPU space, NVIDIA continues to dominate with 74% market share compared to just under 18% for AMD and around 8% for Intel. However, a significant portion of AMD and Intel's market share comes from integrated GPUs, as seen in AMD's latest Ryzen AI and Ryzen Z2 Extreme chips for laptops and gaming handhelds.
Examining the top 25 discrete graphics cards used by PC gamers on Steam reveals that they are all GeForce models, led by mainstream options such as the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060, entry-level models like the GeForce RTX 3050, and mid-range cards like the GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 4070.
With NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series launching this year, led by the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090, every model is now listed in the Steam Hardware Survey, apart from the GeForce RTX 5050. Out of the full lineup, far and away the most popular card looks to be the GeForce RTX 5070, which has seen its market share grow to 1.62%.
This sees it sitting just below the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3050, and RTX 4070 SUPER. Based on the steady growth of the GeForce RTX 5070's market share, it could get within striking distance of the top 10 discrete gaming GPUs on Steam by the end of the year. Apart from the GeForce RTX 5070, the RTX 5060, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5060 Ti, and RTX 5080 are proving to be the most popular gaming GPUs of 2025.
Interestingly, even with a positive reception from media and the community, AMD's new RDNA 4 GPUs led by the Radeon RX 9070 XT continue to be missing in action on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for September 2025, where they're once again relegated to the catch-all 'Other' category. When it comes to desktop gaming GPUs, the most popular AMD cards are the Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 7800 XT.
Here's a look at the Top 25 Gaming GPUs on Steam for September 2025.
|GPU Name
|Market Share
|Percentage Change
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
|4.63%
|0.20%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|4.25%
|-0.37%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
|4.08%
|-0.58%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|2.94%
|0.03%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|2.91%
|-0.04%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|2.80%
|-0.10%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|2.53%
|-0.21%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|2.32%
|-0.16%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
|2.30%
|0.05%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
|2.08%
|-0.11%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
|2.06%
|-0.16%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
|1.91%
|-0.06%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
|1.72%
|-0.06%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|1.65%
|0.14%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|1.65%
|-0.03%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
|1.62%
|0.12%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
|1.62%
|-0.08%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|1.44%
|-0.02%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU
|1.44%
|0.09%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU
|1.09%
|0.02%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
|1.08%
|0.11%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|1.08%
|-0.05%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|1.06%
|0.00%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
|1.06%
|0.00%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
|0.90%
|-0.01%