Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Samsung's 3nm chip yields are so low its foundry division's future is in jeopardy

According to reports, Samsung's foundry troubles and low yields for its 3nm process tech could see the company spin off the division.

Samsung's 3nm chip yields are so low its foundry division's future is in jeopardy
Published
2 minutes read time

Samsung is a tech giant that develops and creates products and hardware, including everything from televisions to smartphones and biometric jewelry. The Korean company is also one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturers in the world; however, according to a new report in Business Korea, its foundry business is struggling.

Samsung's 3nm chip yields are so low its foundry division's future is in jeopardy 2
2

To the point where it's considering spinning off its foundry business entirely. This information comes from Samsung directly, with Samsung Securities (a subsidiary of the company) publishing a report titled 'Geopolitical Paradigm Shift and Industry' in July. The report also notes that it's struggling to keep up with TSMC, specifically regarding more advanced node technology.

The company's 3nm Exynos 2500 chip has a yield of only 20%, which makes it unlikely to appear in the Galaxy S25 net year. It's a yield so low that it just wouldn't be cost-effective to produce at any sort of scale - the number would need to sit at around 60% for this to be the case.

This also means Samsung will continue to lose out on contracts for advanced chips to TSMC, which is currently dominating the semiconductor industry with around a 62.3% share compared to Samsung's 11.5%. This means companies like NVIDIA, Apple, and Qualcomm are all doing their chip shopping at TSMC. To make matters worse, Samsung will post its third-quarter performance and results later this month, and it's predicted that its foundry business will report an operating loss of $385 million.

The report also suggests that Samsung is already reallocating personnel to its profitable memory business, so the plan could be to shift its foundry business to the U.S. as part of the spin-off.

Photo of the product for sale

Intel Core i5-14600K - Core i5 14th Gen 14-Core (6P+8E) LGA 1700 125W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$256.99
$259.00$299.99$288.99
Buy
-
-$318.99$299.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2024 at 2:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:businesskorea.co.kr, wccftech.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles