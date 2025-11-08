Samsung to show off its latest LPDDR6 memory and PM9E1 Gen5 SSDs and more at CES 2026

Samsung to tease its latest LPDDR6 memory products in early 2026, will be showcasing its next-gen PM9E1 22x42 Gen5 SSD at CES 2026.

TL;DR: Samsung will showcase its advanced LPDDR6 memory and PM9E1 Gen5 SSD at CES 2026, featuring up to 10.7Gbps speeds and 21% better energy efficiency for LPDDR6, and ultra-compact 22x42 M.2 SSDs with read speeds up to 14.8GB/s, optimized for AI, gaming, and high-performance computing.

Samsung will be showing off its newest LPDDR6 memory and PM9E1 Gen5 SSD solutions at CES 2026, which is right around the corner.

CES 2026 isn't far away now, with the organization announcing some of its Innovation Awards for 2026, and two of them are from Samsung. These include the new LPDDR6 memory and PM9E1 Gen5 SSD, which Samsung will be showcasing at CES 2026 in January.

Samsung's new LPDDR6 memory will be using its in-house 12nm process node for LPDDR6, with speeds of up to 10.7Gbps, as well as 21% higher efficiency than LPDDR5 memory products. Right now, Samsung's current LPDDR5X is the fastest DRAM solution offered by the company, but LPDDR6 will bump things up with 11.5% higher transfer speeds, and more.

The other product that Samsung has secured an Innovation Award for is its new PM9E1 M.2 SSD, which will arrive in the smaller 22 x 42 form factor. We can expect read speeds of up to 14.8GB/sec (14,800MB/sec), and write speeds of up to 13.4GB/sec (13,400MB/sec), making it one of the fastest Gen5 SSDs in the compact form factor, with capacities of up to 4TB. Samsung will be using its new in-house "Presto" controller, as well as new V8 TLC V-NAND flash.

Samsung on its new LPDDR6 DRAM: "As AI, edge computing, and mobile platforms continue to evolve, the demand for faster, more efficient, and secure memory is reaching new heights. LPDDR6 is a next-generation memory solution engineered to meet these demands. Built on an advanced 12nm process, LPDDR6 supports blazing-fast data rates of up to 10.7Gbps and features an expanded I/O count to maximize bandwidth-ideal for data-intensive mobile applications, edge computing, and AI workloads".

"A dynamic power management system intelligently tunes power consumption by workload, delivering approximately 21% better energy efficiency than its predecessor. LPDDR6 also introduces enhanced security mechanisms to safeguard data integrity, expanding its role beyond mobile into industrial and mission-critical AI environments. With its scalable, cross-platform architecture and eco-conscious design, LPDDR6 strikes a powerful balance between performance, energy savings, and reliability-making it an essential memory solution for the intelligent systems of tomorrow".

Samsung on its new PM9E1 Gen5 SSD: "PM9E1 M.2 22x42 is the world's first AI-optimized PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD in an ultra-compact M.2, 22mm x 42mm form factor, delivering breakthrough performance and spatial efficiency. Designed for premium gaming, next-gen on-device AI, and high-end computing, PM9E1 offers industry-leading sequential read/write speeds of up to 14.8GB/s and 13.4GB/s.With capacities up to 4TB-unprecedented in this size class-it's engineered for space-constrained compute systems without compromising performance".

"PM9E1 M.2 22x42 is powered by Samsung's in-house "Presto" controller and cutting-edge V8 TLC V-NAND, ensuring exceptional power efficiency, responsiveness, and durability. Its robust architecture supports secure data operations with SPDM (Security Protocol and Data Model) v1.2 for device-level authentication and firmware integrity. Whether accelerating AI workloads or streaming ultra-high-resolution content, PM9E1 defines the future of fast, secure, and compact storage".