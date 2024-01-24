Samsung 990 EVO SSD released: hybrid Gen5 + Gen4 SSD with up to 5GB/sec reads starts at $124.99

Samsung's latest 990 EVO SSD is a new hybrid drive that supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, with up to 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads.

Samsung has officially announced its new 990 EVO SSD, a new hybrid storage SSD that supports both Gen5 and Gen4 standards with pricing starting at $124.99 for the 1TB model.

The latest Samsung 990 EVO SSD can provide you with storage goodness with either PCIe 4.0 x4 or PCIe 5.0 x2 standards, while there will be no changes in bandwidth if you put it in PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 5.0-capable M.2 SSD slots on your motherboard. We have up to 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads and up to 4.2GB/sec (4200MB/sec) writes on the Samsung 990 SSD.

Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung said in the press release: "The 990 EVO delivers a hybrid storage solution that lets you easily bring flexibility and future proof your setup. These drives balance performance, power efficiency and reliability, making them a versatile choice for the latest interface, and great for a variety of everyday tasks, like gaming, working, editing and more".

Samsung says the hybrid design of its new 990 EVO SSD makes it's latest SSD compatible with a "wide variety of systems while maintaining optimal performance." Samsung is using its own in-house SSD controller on the 990 EVO SSD, while offering its new hybrid SSD in either 1TB or 2TB capacities.

The new Samsung 990 EVO SSD will feature sequential reads and writes of up to 5000MB/sec and 4200MB/sec, respectively. Samsung has random read and write speeds of 700K IOPS and 800K IOPS, respectively.