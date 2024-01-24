Samsung 990 EVO SSD released: hybrid Gen5 + Gen4 SSD with up to 5GB/sec reads starts at $124.99

Samsung's latest 990 EVO SSD is a new hybrid drive that supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, with up to 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Samsung has officially announced its new 990 EVO SSD, a new hybrid storage SSD that supports both Gen5 and Gen4 standards with pricing starting at $124.99 for the 1TB model.

The latest Samsung 990 EVO SSD can provide you with storage goodness with either PCIe 4.0 x4 or PCIe 5.0 x2 standards, while there will be no changes in bandwidth if you put it in PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 5.0-capable M.2 SSD slots on your motherboard. We have up to 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads and up to 4.2GB/sec (4200MB/sec) writes on the Samsung 990 SSD.

Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung said in the press release: "The 990 EVO delivers a hybrid storage solution that lets you easily bring flexibility and future proof your setup. These drives balance performance, power efficiency and reliability, making them a versatile choice for the latest interface, and great for a variety of everyday tasks, like gaming, working, editing and more".

Samsung says the hybrid design of its new 990 EVO SSD makes it's latest SSD compatible with a "wide variety of systems while maintaining optimal performance." Samsung is using its own in-house SSD controller on the 990 EVO SSD, while offering its new hybrid SSD in either 1TB or 2TB capacities.

The new Samsung 990 EVO SSD will feature sequential reads and writes of up to 5000MB/sec and 4200MB/sec, respectively. Samsung has random read and write speeds of 700K IOPS and 800K IOPS, respectively.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, news.samsung.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

