Samsung trademarks 990 EVO Plus, 9100 PRO: this could be Samsung's next-gen Gen5 SSDs

Samsung hasn't got a full Gen5 SSD on the market yet, with plenty of competitors unleashing Gen5 SSDs, now we're teased with 990 EVO Plus and 9100 PRO SSDs.

Samsung isn't in the Gen5 SSD business right now, but the South Korean company has just filed for two new trademarks on what could be Gen5 SSDs.

The two trademarks that Samsung has filed for include the 990 EVO Plus and 9100 Pro SSDs, which could be new Gen5 SSDs that push upwards of 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) reads like currently available Gen5 SSDs that are already on the market.

Samsung's last SSD released was the 990 PRO, a super-fast Gen4 SSD with speeds of up to 7.45GB/sec (7450MB/sec). The Samsung 990 PRO features an RGB-LIT heatsink, and is the flagship SSD from the company. However, Samsung has enterprise and datacenter-class Gen5 SSDs on the market, but consumers and gamers are stuck with Gen4 SSDs from Samsung... for now.

Sammobile reports that Samsung has trademarked the 990 EVO Plus and 9100 PRO SSDs at KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service). There's absolutely no details apart from the names that Samsung has trademarked, but we suspect they're Gen5 SSD offerings of the future.

Wccftech wonders if the Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD might be a mainstream solution that uses a design similar to the 990 PRO but in a DRAM-less configuration. However, the Samsung 9100 PRO should be a faster Gen5 SSD offering, offering 14GB/sec reads like other Gen5 SSDs available today. Hopefully, we don't have much longer to wait.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

