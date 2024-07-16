ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme is a premium 75% gaming keyboard that costs $499

The new ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme premium wireless gaming keyboard is here; however, it's hard not to look past the price - $499 USD. So then, what does a 75% gaming keyboard that costs as much as a GeForce RTX 4070 include? Quite a lot of premium features: a full-color OLED touchscreen, a carbon fiber positioning plate, and an adjustable gasket mount.
The latter allows gamers to toggle between two different type-feels, a first for a gaming keyboard. We first saw the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme at Computex 2024, where ASUS explained that no expense was spared; every square inch of this thing has been designed to deliver the company's most premium keyboard experience to date. After a brief hands-on, we awarded it a Best of Computex 2024 award.
You'll have to wait a bit for our full review (it's due to arrive any minute), so let's go through what makes this custom 75% gaming keyboard a true enthusiast-level piece of hardware.
ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme features a full metal frame and a precision-crafted aluminum alloy chassis. It involves a 12-step manufacturing process and has been designed to enhance wireless performance. The Azoth Extreme supports up to a high-speed 8000 Hz polling rate with the ROG Polling Rate Booster while offering up to 1600 hours of battery life.
Including a carbon fiber positioning plate might sound overkill, but ASUS notes that the high-end material improves shock absorption to minimize vibrations when typing. With that, the Azoth Extreme includes three dampening layers: two PORON and one silicone pad. The result? "Sublime acoustics," according to ASUS.
The 1.47-inch full-color OLED display might seem small, but when paired with the three-way knob, you've got access to system info while being able to control multimedia, lighting, and other settings through an intuitive interface. Throw in hot-swappable pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches, Bluetooth support, magnetic feet, and a premium silicon wrist rest; the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme costs $499 USD for a reason.
Stay tuned for our full review.