ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme is a premium 75% gaming keyboard that costs $499

For the price of a GeForce RTX 4070 you can buy ASUS's latest gaming keyboard, the premium and impressive ROG Azoth Extreme with OLED touchscreen.

The new ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme premium wireless gaming keyboard is here; however, it's hard not to look past the price - $499 USD. So then, what does a 75% gaming keyboard that costs as much as a GeForce RTX 4070 include? Quite a lot of premium features: a full-color OLED touchscreen, a carbon fiber positioning plate, and an adjustable gasket mount.

The new ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme premium wireless gaming keyboard, image credit: ASUS.

The latter allows gamers to toggle between two different type-feels, a first for a gaming keyboard. We first saw the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme at Computex 2024, where ASUS explained that no expense was spared; every square inch of this thing has been designed to deliver the company's most premium keyboard experience to date. After a brief hands-on, we awarded it a Best of Computex 2024 award.

You'll have to wait a bit for our full review (it's due to arrive any minute), so let's go through what makes this custom 75% gaming keyboard a true enthusiast-level piece of hardware.

ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme features a full metal frame and a precision-crafted aluminum alloy chassis. It involves a 12-step manufacturing process and has been designed to enhance wireless performance. The Azoth Extreme supports up to a high-speed 8000 Hz polling rate with the ROG Polling Rate Booster while offering up to 1600 hours of battery life.

Including a carbon fiber positioning plate might sound overkill, but ASUS notes that the high-end material improves shock absorption to minimize vibrations when typing. With that, the Azoth Extreme includes three dampening layers: two PORON and one silicone pad. The result? "Sublime acoustics," according to ASUS.

The 1.47-inch full-color OLED display might seem small, but when paired with the three-way knob, you've got access to system info while being able to control multimedia, lighting, and other settings through an intuitive interface. Throw in hot-swappable pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches, Bluetooth support, magnetic feet, and a premium silicon wrist rest; the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme costs $499 USD for a reason.

Stay tuned for our full review.