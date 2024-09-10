PS5 Pro reveal has over 100K dislikes on YouTube

Sony's impromptu PlayStation 5 Pro reveal event has received significant pushback from gamers and viewers with over 100,000 dislikes so far on YouTube.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro reveal has proven to be unpopular among viewers.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Today Sony announced its new PS5 Pro console, a high-end mid-gen upgrade with a boosted GPU with +67% compute units, +28% faster RAM, culminating in a SoC capable of 45% faster rendering capabilities. The PS5 Pro also packs Sony's proprietary AI-upscaling PlayStation Spectral Resolution (PSSR) technology that potentially makes games look better without impacting frame rates to a heavy degree.

These new upgrades also come with a heavy price tag. The PS5 Pro will cost $699 in the United States, and will be a digital system by default--as we predicted, gamers will be able to buy separate PS5-compatible 4K UHD disc drives and slot it right into the Pro. Despite having a 2TB SSD, which is over double the 825GB available with the base model, gamers don't appear to be totally enthusiastic about the console.

At the time of writing, the PS5 Pro's reveal trailer has over 102,000 dislikes compared to 84,000 likes. The console's price tag has also been criticized across Twitter and Reddit.

4

And on YouTube, these are some of the most popular comments on the PS5 Pro reveal: