PS5 Pro reveal has over 100K dislikes on YouTube

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro reveal has proven to be unpopular among viewers.
Today Sony announced its new PS5 Pro console, a high-end mid-gen upgrade with a boosted GPU with +67% compute units, +28% faster RAM, culminating in a SoC capable of 45% faster rendering capabilities. The PS5 Pro also packs Sony's proprietary AI-upscaling PlayStation Spectral Resolution (PSSR) technology that potentially makes games look better without impacting frame rates to a heavy degree.
These new upgrades also come with a heavy price tag. The PS5 Pro will cost $699 in the United States, and will be a digital system by default--as we predicted, gamers will be able to buy separate PS5-compatible 4K UHD disc drives and slot it right into the Pro. Despite having a 2TB SSD, which is over double the 825GB available with the base model, gamers don't appear to be totally enthusiastic about the console.
At the time of writing, the PS5 Pro's reveal trailer has over 102,000 dislikes compared to 84,000 likes. The console's price tag has also been criticized across Twitter and Reddit.
And on YouTube, these are some of the most popular comments on the PS5 Pro reveal:
- $700 with no vertical stand and disc drive is insane. - 22K likes
- It ended so abruptly after the price reveal like they just threw a flashbang in the room and ran lol - 18K likes
- Bold decision by Sony leaving the comment section enabled after announcing with that price point. - 12K likes
- £700 is downright insanity. No disc drive is a dealbreaker - 10K likes