AMD's new SoC inside of the PS5 Pro: 60 CUs of GPU, faster GDDR6, PSSR, advanced ray tracing

Sony has made its beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console official, with a heavily upgraded GPU (it's 67% bigger, with 45% more performance, and 2-3x the RT performance) priced at $699, launching November 7, 2024.

Inside of the new PS5 Pro console you'll get a 2TB SSD and a wireless DualSense controller, as well as a copy of Astro's Playroom pre-installed on every PS5 Pro purchase. Sony is making its new PS5 Pro console available as a disc-less version, with the option to purchase the currently available Disc Drive for PS5 separately.

I'm sure we're going to see an even more expensive PS5 Pro with a disc drive in the future (ready for GTA 6, of course, and probably bundled with a special PS5 Pro + GTA 6 bundle).

Sony didn't go into great detail about the upgraded SoC, but on the GPU side of things we have a 67% increase in Compute Units (up to 60 CUs versus the 36 CUs inside of the standard PS5). We have a 28% increase in memory speed thanks to faster 18Gbps GDDR6 memory (16Gbps GDDR6 in the standard PS5) which delivers 576GB/sec of memory bandwidth, combined delivering 45% more performance.

The upgraded GPU features 45% more performance for regular games, but there are some major, major RT performance boosts for the new PS5 Pro. We've heard rumors that some of the RT performance magic is coming from the next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture, which is providing a mind-boggling 2-3x performance boost in RT games with the use of PSSR upscaling.

Speaking of PSSR -- or PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- is Sony's answer to AI-powered upscaling inside of the PS5 Pro. AMD uses its XDNA 2 -- the same NPU inside of the new Strix Point APUs -- to handle AI workloads on the PS5 Pro.

