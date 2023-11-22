Elon Musk tweets 'Q*Anon' after OpenAI's new Q* platform teased, adds 'extremely concerning'

OpenAI announced its new Q* project in its venture towards AGI (artificial general intelligence) to which Elon Musk says is "extremely concerning" and then tweeted out "Q*Anon" in response to the Q* announcement from OpenAI.

OpenAI has reportedly made some great progress on its Q* (pronounced Q-Star) project, which is one of the main goals of the company -- hitting AGI -- with an AI system that is massively smarter than us mere humans. The obvious point is that it's called Q*, which if you've not been living under a rock, would be a funny thing if you were a conspiracy theorist... after all, it's called Q* and the largest "LARP" and "conspiracy theory" of the last decade has been Q, or what the media refers to as "Qanon".

There is no "Qanon" on the 4chan boards when Q was posting, Q only refers to themselves (we don't know if it's a he, a she, or a group of people) as "Q" and not "Qanon". The above is Q drop "4881" which points to the fact that Q said back in 2020 that "there is 'Q'" and that "there are 'Anons'", but "there is no 'Qanon'". This was a reply to Elon's tweet on X from @NotOpCue.

Everyone is expecting a 'shit storm' in the words of @ThatOneTek, while @VincentCrypt46 (who is leaving Twitter today on 22/11) said "wasn't me. I am leaving". It's only been a few minutes since Elon's tweet... so give it some time and expect some heated headlines for the usual suspects that are anti-Q and anti-Musk. Just gotta wait for those orders at 4AM, eh.