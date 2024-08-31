GeForce NOW library expands with 26 new games, including Visions of Mana and Star Wars Outlaws

GeForce NOW's cloud library expands with several games, plus the ability to jump into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta without having to install it.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service, allows you to stream games running on up to GeForce RTX 4080 hardware with DLSS and G-SYNC support. This week, it expanded its library with 26 new games, including Star Wars Outlaws and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta.

Star Wars Outlaws is an excellent addition as the game supports several RTX technologies, including full ray-tracing, DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex. With the graphics settings maxed out, it looks fantastic - presenting a richly detailed Star Wars game with multiple planets to explore.

Another significant addition is Square Enix's Visions of Mana, a new action RPG and the latest installment in a series that dates back to the Super Nintendo era with the iconic Secret of Mana. And for gamers jumping into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta this weekend, GeForce NOW lets them jump straight into the action without downloading or installing the game.

Also, the new World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, is now playable over the cloud. This is proving to be a hit with veteran and new WoW players, reinvigorating the twenty-year-old game.

Here's the full list of games. These additions bring the GeForce NOW library's massive list of compatible PC games to over 2,000.