NVIDIA, TSMC, SK hynix form 'triangular alliance' for next-gen AI GPUs and HBM4 memory

NVIDIA, TSMC, and SK hynix form new 'triangular alliance' to lead the world in AI GPUs next-gen HBM4 memory development, ready for next-gen AI.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 34 seconds read time

SK hynix is gearing up to strengthen its "triangular alliance" with NVIDIA and TSMC for the future of AI GPUs and future-gen HBM4 memory.

NVIDIA, TSMC, SK hynix form 'triangular alliance' for next-gen AI GPUs and HBM4 memory 904
Open Gallery 2

The South Korean company will attend SEMICON Taiwan on September 4, with SK hynix president Kim Joo-sun to deliver a keynote speech at the CEO Summit of SEMICON Taiwan, which will be the first time that the company has taken a large role like this at the event.

Around 1,000 companies attend SEMICON, a major event in the semiconductor space. Companies like TSMC attend to show off their latest semiconductor equipment and technologies, build new relationships, and strengthen old ones.

During the keynote speech, SK hynix president Kim Joo-sun is expected to talk with TSMC executives about next-generation HBM collaboration plans, as well as the "possibility" of a roundtable discussion with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, which will further solidify the "triangular alliance" between SK hynix, TSMC, and NVIDIA.

We've already been hearing through the rumor mill that SK hynix would team up with TSMC for next-gen HBM4 memory, and if NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attends the event, and Business Korea's sources are correct, we're going to see the "triangular alliance" dominating at SEMICON Taiwan on September 4.

SK hynix is an important -- and close -- partner of NVIDIA and its continued AI GPU dominance, with SK hynix also teaming with TSMC on development of HBM4, which will enter mass production in 2026, and NVIDIA will use it on its next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95$29449.95$29449.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/15/2024 at 11:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:businesskorea.co.kr, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags