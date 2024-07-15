NVIDIA, TSMC, SK hynix form 'triangular alliance' for next-gen AI GPUs and HBM4 memory

SK hynix is gearing up to strengthen its "triangular alliance" with NVIDIA and TSMC for the future of AI GPUs and future-gen HBM4 memory.
The South Korean company will attend SEMICON Taiwan on September 4, with SK hynix president Kim Joo-sun to deliver a keynote speech at the CEO Summit of SEMICON Taiwan, which will be the first time that the company has taken a large role like this at the event.
Around 1,000 companies attend SEMICON, a major event in the semiconductor space. Companies like TSMC attend to show off their latest semiconductor equipment and technologies, build new relationships, and strengthen old ones.
During the keynote speech, SK hynix president Kim Joo-sun is expected to talk with TSMC executives about next-generation HBM collaboration plans, as well as the "possibility" of a roundtable discussion with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, which will further solidify the "triangular alliance" between SK hynix, TSMC, and NVIDIA.
- Read more: TSMC and Global Unichip win bulk orders for base dies used on SK hynix's next-gen HBM4 memory
- Read more: SK hynix speeds up HBM development: HBM4 in 2025 and HBM4E now coming in 2026
- Read more: SK hynix and TSMC to work together with HBM4, next-gen semiconductor packaging tech
- Read more: SK hynix says its ultra-next-gen HBM4E in 2026, ready for the world of next-gen AI GPUs
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen R100 AI GPU: TSMC 3nm with CoWoS-L packaging, HBM4 in Q4 2025
- Read more: SK hynix says most of its HBM for 2025 is sold out already, 16-Hi HBM4 coming in 2028
- Read more: Samsung and SK hynix to use new 1c DRAM on next-gen HBM4 memory for future-gen AI GPUs
We've already been hearing through the rumor mill that SK hynix would team up with TSMC for next-gen HBM4 memory, and if NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attends the event, and Business Korea's sources are correct, we're going to see the "triangular alliance" dominating at SEMICON Taiwan on September 4.
SK hynix is an important -- and close -- partner of NVIDIA and its continued AI GPU dominance, with SK hynix also teaming with TSMC on development of HBM4, which will enter mass production in 2026, and NVIDIA will use it on its next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU.