SK hynix plans to develop new memory product with 30x the performance of HBM memory chips

SK hynix unveils plans to develop a new memory product that is up to 30x faster than current HBM, they're working non-stop to make it happen.

SK hynix Vice President Ryu Seong-su has announced the South Korean AI memory leader is working on developing a product with 20-30x the performance of current-gen HBM memory.

During the recent "SK Icheon Forum 2024" event held at the Grand Walkerhill in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, South Korea, the SK hynix VP said: "We aim to develop products with 20 to 30 times the performance of current HBM, focusing on introducing differentiated products".

Ryu emphasized SK hynix's focus on responding to the mass market, with AI memory solutions (HBM) through execution capabilities, reports Business Korea. This strategy by SK hynix has been crucial in the demand of high-performance memory to grow, driven by the insatiable demand for AI GPU hardware.

The SK hynix VP emphasized the "significant attention" that the company is getting from global companies, particularly the "Magnificent 7 (M7)" which includes tech leaders Apple, Google, Amazon, NVIDIA, Meta, Tesla, and Microsoft. Ryu said: "All members of the Magnificent 7 (M7), major U.S. big tech companies, have approached us requesting custom HBM solutions".

Ryu talked about his personal commitment to meeting these demands, where he explained: "I worked non-stop over the weekend communicating with M7 companies. A lot of engineering resources are required internally to meet their requests, and we are making extensive efforts to secure them".

The work ethic by the SK hynix VP -- and I'm sure many SK hynix staffers -- and sleepless nights is something you have accept at this level of business. They're making the most advanced memory on the planet, for the most advanced AI GPUs and AI servers on the planet. You can't do that between the hours of 9-5... which is similar to TSMC building its new fab in Japan called "Nightless Castle" because work on the site never stopped.

SK hynix is currently working on its 6th generation HBM -- HBM4 -- which is expected to begin shipping HBM4 memory chips sometime in the second half of 2025.

At the event, Ryu also talked about the "AI bubble theory" which says that the profitability of AI businesses could be lower than expected. Ryu said that high-performance memory like HBM will continue to be essetnial. He said: "Even if GPU companies or other companies currently leading the market, high-performance memory like HBM will be continuously needed". He added: "We need to create our own (memory semiconductor) specifications rather than following specific companies".

Towards the end of his speech, Ryu said: "We are at a significant turning point in the HBM paradigm, with increasing demands for custom products. We will continue to develop the memory business by seizing these opportunities".