iPhone 16 line-up to get bigger battery and real fast-charging

Apple's soon-to-be-announced new iPhone line-up, scheduled to be unveiled later this year, is expected to include battery improvements.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Apple is expected to unveil its new line-up of iPhones later this year, and now new reports have teased the Cupertino company may have implemented battery life improvements.

iPhone 16 line-up to get bigger battery and real fast-charging 5651665
Open Gallery 2

Battery technology has somewhat stagnated in terms of getting more capacity in the same size footprint, and efforts have instead been put toward making efficiency as good as possible. An Apple example of this is the common misconception that fully exiting apps by swiping up in iOS saves device battery. In fact, more battery is being used when an app is closed. Despite this and many other battery efficiency techniques Apple has implemented into its devices, it's slightly behind the competition when it comes to charging speeds.

Reports from ITHome state Apple is pushing toward doubling its charging speeds to 40W with the iPhone 16 line-up. This would be an increase of double compared to the previous generation iPhone 15 line-up. Rumors indicate Apple is looking to also increase battery capacity, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max being equipped with a 4,676 mAh battery, versus the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 4,422 mAh battery.

The Pro Max isn't the only model expected to get a battery upgrade as the standard iPhone 16 is rumored to increase to 3,561mAh from 3,349mAh battery from the iPhone 15 standard. Below are the rumored battery capacities for the iPhone 16 line-up.

  • iPhone 16: 3,561mAh
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006mAh
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355mAh
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676mAh
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2024 at 3:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, ithome.com, forbes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags