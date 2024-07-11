iPhone 16 line-up to get bigger battery and real fast-charging

Apple is expected to unveil its new line-up of iPhones later this year, and now new reports have teased the Cupertino company may have implemented battery life improvements.

Battery technology has somewhat stagnated in terms of getting more capacity in the same size footprint, and efforts have instead been put toward making efficiency as good as possible. An Apple example of this is the common misconception that fully exiting apps by swiping up in iOS saves device battery. In fact, more battery is being used when an app is closed. Despite this and many other battery efficiency techniques Apple has implemented into its devices, it's slightly behind the competition when it comes to charging speeds.

Reports from ITHome state Apple is pushing toward doubling its charging speeds to 40W with the iPhone 16 line-up. This would be an increase of double compared to the previous generation iPhone 15 line-up. Rumors indicate Apple is looking to also increase battery capacity, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max being equipped with a 4,676 mAh battery, versus the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 4,422 mAh battery.

The Pro Max isn't the only model expected to get a battery upgrade as the standard iPhone 16 is rumored to increase to 3,561mAh from 3,349mAh battery from the iPhone 15 standard. Below are the rumored battery capacities for the iPhone 16 line-up.