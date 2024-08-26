Nintendo rumored to have special mandate for Nintendo Switch 2 controllers

Nintendo's next-generation console is highly anticipated and one of the latest rumors suggests a major change is coming to its controllers.

Nintendo fans have been waiting for quite some time for the official announcement of the Nintendo Switch successor, presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2 given the incredible success of the Switch.

But until that day comes fans will have to quench their thirst with a new rumor, which specifically mentions improvements to the successor's controllers. In a recent episode of the Bonuslevel podcast from the Power Unlimted website, and reported on by UniversoNintendo, the conversation with a reported manufacturer that is a "long-time partner of Nintendo" and involved in the "production and distribution of liscensed controllers".

The manufacturer, which didn't reveal his identity for obvious reasons, revealed Nintendo has issued a mandate for its next-generation console controllers to have motion sensor hardware, specifically gyroscopic. Notably, this feature is already present on the Nintendo Switch but only available in a select variety of games, albeit the list is quite long. The manufacturer claims this is the first time Nintendo has requested this level of requirement for its new licensed accessories.

If this change is true that would mean Nintendo is bringing the gyro aiming as a standard to all of its titles, which would be a massive change to its content library offerings.