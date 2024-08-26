Nintendo confirms Direct for tomorrow and if the Switch successor will be unveiled

Nintendo has confirmed that it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct tomorrow along and if its event will include an announcement of a Switch successor.

Published
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

Nintendo has taken to its social media channels to announce its hosting a Nintendo Direct tomorrow with the an Indie World Showcase. The company also touched on a Switch successor.

Nintendo took to its "Nintendo of America" X account to announce an Indie World Showcase will be hosted tomorrow, August 27 at 7am PT, and following that will be a Nintendo Direct that will last for approximately 40 minutes in total. Nintendo finished off its announcement by mentioning the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch, which the company said wasn't going to be mentioned at all during the Direct. "Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations."

The highly anticipated console is only rumored at the moment with no officially announced information being available. However, rumors do suggest the presumably Nintendo Switch 2 will have similar performance to the Xbox One and focus on a combination of 1080p and 1440p gaming. 1440p during docked mode, which will redesigned to increase the performance of the console when its plugged in. Other rumors have suggested the successor console will fall short of the Valve Steam Deck in performance.

Moreover, a fresh rumor recently surfaced regarding the Nintendo Switch 2's controllers, and Nintendo issuing a special mandate for its next-generation controllers.

Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy??'Con

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$292.00
$292.00$294.45$299.89
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$299.99
$299.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2024 at 11:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, x.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags