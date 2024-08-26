Nintendo confirms Direct for tomorrow and if the Switch successor will be unveiled

Nintendo has confirmed that it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct tomorrow along and if its event will include an announcement of a Switch successor.

Nintendo has taken to its social media channels to announce its hosting a Nintendo Direct tomorrow with the an Indie World Showcase. The company also touched on a Switch successor.

Nintendo took to its "Nintendo of America" X account to announce an Indie World Showcase will be hosted tomorrow, August 27 at 7am PT, and following that will be a Nintendo Direct that will last for approximately 40 minutes in total. Nintendo finished off its announcement by mentioning the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch, which the company said wasn't going to be mentioned at all during the Direct. "Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations."

The highly anticipated console is only rumored at the moment with no officially announced information being available. However, rumors do suggest the presumably Nintendo Switch 2 will have similar performance to the Xbox One and focus on a combination of 1080p and 1440p gaming. 1440p during docked mode, which will redesigned to increase the performance of the console when its plugged in. Other rumors have suggested the successor console will fall short of the Valve Steam Deck in performance.

Moreover, a fresh rumor recently surfaced regarding the Nintendo Switch 2's controllers, and Nintendo issuing a special mandate for its next-generation controllers.