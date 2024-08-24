Scientists spot a supermassive black hole savoring its very last meal

Researchers have observed a supermassive black hole savoring its last meal as only pieces of the object are being torn off every year it passes by.

Researchers have used data acquired by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory to detail a supermassive black hole's last meal, and how many times it will snack on it before its completely consumed.

The supermassive black hole was originally discovered in 2018 and is called AT2018fyk, and it has a mass approximately 50 million times more than the Sun. When the supermassive black hole was first discovered researchers noticed a brief spike in the brightness of the system, which when observing black holes typically means the celestial vacuum cleaner has consumed material. The scientists calculated if it was an object orbiting the black hole it would pass by again in August 2023.

The waiting was worth it, as researchers detected the object again on August 13. Researchers determined the object was a star that is orbiting the black hole at a distance that only causes chunks of its material to be torn off and sucked into the black hole. The orbit of the star has put it a bit of a pickle as its too far away to be completely consumed by the black hole (yet), but is still close enough for the extreme gravitational pull of the black hole to tear material off its surface.

"Chandra observations on August 14, 2023, indeed showed the telltale sign of the black hole feeding coming to an end with a sudden drop in X-rays. The researchers also obtained a better estimate of how long it takes the star to complete an orbit, and predicted future mealtimes for the black hole," reads the Chandra X-ray Observatory press release

Following the August 13 observation researchers were able to get a much more accurate model of the star's orbit, and have been able to predict future feeding days for the black hole.