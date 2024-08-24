24K gold-plated Wii made for Queen Elizabeth II spotted at Gamescom 2024

For the first time, the 24K gold-plated Nintendo Wii designed for Queen Elizabeth II was showcased to the public at Gamescom 2024, in Cologne, Germany.

Vintage gaming equipment can be quite hard to come by, and when you are looking for something that is truly unique it comes with an equally heavy price tag.

But what price tag do you put on a gold-plated Nintendo Wii console intended for Queen Elizabeth II? It seems it can be anywhere between $40,000 and $14,000. The one-of-one console was conceived by THQ as a marketing stunt for the release of Big Family Games, but has now appeared for the first time at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany for public viewing.

The 24K gold-plated console was sent to Queen Elizabeth by THQ, but since the Crown doesn't accept "unsolicited gifts" the console made its way into the hands of a collector before it was passed on to ConsoleVariations, the ultimate console database. ConsoleVariations held a booth at Gamescom 2024 where it had on display the extremely rare Golden Wii. Additionally, it was also ConsoleVariations that shared a high-definition photograph of the extremely rare GameCube prototype codenamed "Dolphin".

